San Salvador.- The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, served a year as head of the Salvadoran government on Monday between two emergencies that threaten the future of the impoverished Central American nation and without an official ceremony.

The president, whose appearance before Congress to render the report of his first 12 months was canceled, visited a place close to three communities affected by the rains of tropical storm Amanda.

“No one wanted our first year to be like this, but we did not control the weather, we did not make the virus that is attacking everyone,” Bukele said in a light rain.

This press conference was just the third appearance of the head of state outside the Presidential House since the country is in mandatory home quarantine by COVID-19, a measure implemented last March 21.

VIOLENCE AND BUSINESSMEN

The president took the opportunity to highlight the security results of his administration and to criticize the businessmen grouped in the National Association of Private Enterprise.

“The main thing for our government is human lives,” he assured, adding that his first year in office is the “safest in all of El Salvador’s history and with the safest month in all of El Salvador’s history (May).” .

Official figures indicate that during the first year of Bukele’s administration 1,547 murders were registered, a figure lower than those computed by the four previous presidents in their first 12 months.

In addition, he criticized the businessmen for asking for donations, when “they are the big ones” and said that a small group of them “is controlling the Legislative Assembly” and “is blocking aid to the people.”

The president added that his first year in government is “the safest in the entire history of El Salvador. / Photo: Government of El Salvador.

On Sunday, Bukele arrived in another area near a community hit hard by the rains, where he challenged Supreme Court deputies and magistrates for emergency funds.

He declared that “if we have to suspend payments to the Legislative Assembly, to the Supreme Court of Justice, then we are going to suspend it in order to direct that money to the people.”

“That they do not say that it is not possible, that they try it,” Bukele pointed out and assured that “their decrees will be of absolute nullity.”

Bukele spoke these words when a congressional commission agreed on the terms that will authorize the use of $ 389 million.

Hours later, around dawn, the legislators gave the green light to the destination of that money to attend both emergencies.

LEGISLATIVE CLAIM

The president of the Congress, Mario Ponce, questioned this Monday the declarations of the president about the supposed blockade that he suffers on the part of said State organ.

“We have given him everything, we have given him resources,” he said in a radio interview, adding that, as leader of the Legislative body, “they have not heard me throwing expletives against the president or any official of this Government.”

“We are not engaged in fighting with the Executive or the Judicial body” and “we respect the decision of the institutions,” he said.

Facing the rest of the quarantine and to alleviate the damage of the storm Amanda, Ponce said that the decisions that the president takes must be supported by a legislative decree, otherwise they will be “illegal”.

That is what the Constitution mandates us, “he stressed.

For the executive director of the non-governmental organization Acción Ciudadana, Eduardo Escobar, the president seeks to “enhance” the confrontation to obtain “electoral revenues” by placing “the imaginary that the enemy of the people are the deputies” and combining it with its high popularity .

El Salvador will hold legislative elections in 2021, in which the party formed by the New Ideas movement, founded by Bukele, is expected to obtain a majority and surpass the opposition parties, which currently control Parliament.

Bukele’s arrival to the Government supposed the rupture of the bipartisanship that the right-wing Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena) and the leftist Farabundo Martí Front for National Liberation (FMLN), party that expelled Bukele in 2017, maintained for three decades.

According to a recent survey by the newspaper La Prensa Gráfica, “95.7% of Salvadorans approve of the work that President Nayib Bukele has done to confront the COVID-19 pandemic,” while 3.1% of respondents “disapprove”.

To date, the coronavirus has caused 2,582 confirmed cases in El Salvador, 46 deaths and 1,686 patients suspected of infection.

