El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, appealed Sunday night to the Legislative Assembly and the Supreme Court of Justice to dialogue to face the pandemic of the new coronavirus, after he was questioned when extending the state of emergency for a month.

“Right now I am calling on all the other powers of the state to meet and reach an open door agreement on behalf of Salvadorans,” Bukele said during a message to the nation on national radio and television networks.

The president said that his government’s priority is “preventing the spread” of COVID-19, providing security to the population and bringing food to those who need it most.

The search for a detente process comes after Bukele on Saturday night extended a state of emergency to face the coronavirus for a month after the Legislative Assembly declined to extend it last Thursday.

This Sunday, the Prosecutor’s Office accused the Bukele government of usurping the powers of Congress for decreeing an extension of the state of emergency and filed a claim of unconstitutionality with the Supreme Court of Justice.

“A state of emergency decreed by the president of the republic must be submitted to the control of the Legislative Assembly,” the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) said in a statement.

The state of emergency, approved on April 30 by the Legislative Assembly, expired on Saturday night, so, under the protection of an article of the Civil Protection Law, the government extended it from Sunday and is valid for one month. .

The state of emergency empowers the government to restrict freedom of movement and assembly of people, among other rights, keeps classes suspended and defer payment of water, electricity and telephone services, in addition to allowing it to use funds from executive institutions to make facing the pandemic.

In his message to the nation, Bukele reported that his government has made a million dollar investment in the emergency period that includes $ 575 million in the purchase of Azithromycin and Hydroxychloroquine to combat the pandemic.

According to a last official balance, El Salvador registered 1,338 cases of contagion of the new coronavirus until Saturday, with 30 people dead.



