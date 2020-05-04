Various human rights organizations have criticized the Salvadoran government for violating the rights of persons deprived of liberty.

It was the media move by his government to publicize internationally its drastic measures against jailed gang members, convinced that his orders from prison are behind the recent increase in homicides in the country.

Total isolation without seeing sunlight or the unprecedented mixing in the same cell of members of rival gangs to death were some of the initiatives of the Salvadoran Executive that received harsh criticism of human rights organizations.

“The international support that the gangs have is incredible. Organizations that are silent when they see how Salvadorans are cut up, cry out in the sky because we take away their privileges, “Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele replied on Twitter on Thursday.

The international support that the gangs have is incredible. Organizations that keep silent when they see how Salvadorans are being cut up, cry out in the sky because we take away their privileges. We were not mistaken, when we said that they were an international criminal organization. – Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 30, 2020

“They are totally silent in the face of barbaric acts; But they unleash all their fury if they try to bring order to penal centers, which were controlled by the gangs for decades. It is clear who they work for and what the interests of their financiers are, ”he added.

One of the most critical organizations with various policies in El Salvador since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is Human Rights Watch (HRW), especially in the voice of its director for the Americas, José Miguel Vivanco, who called Bukele’s measures of cruel and inhumane.

Vivanco was extremely critical of Bukele and said that “if there is not a strong international reaction this can really end El Salvador’s democracy.”

“Bukele understands that because of his popularity he is invincible and El Salvador is on the way to becoming another Latin American dictatorship“, he claimed.

This is a summary of the interview that Vivanco gave to BBC Mundo.

.The director for the Americas of the Human Rights Watch organization, José Miguel Vivanco, judges that the fact that some inmates have committed heinous crimes, “does not give carte blanche to El Salvador or any democratic government to punish them and take revenge in this way. ”

Based on intelligence information, the government of El Salvador isolated the imprisoned gang members and sealed their cells to prevent them from communicating with other inmates and thus cutting off murder orders abroad. Do the measures seem justified to you?

In a democratic society where the rule of law prevails, decisions on punishments are made on the basis of criminal proceedings, an investigation, not on the basis of intelligence reports. That is typical of a dictatorship.

Even assuming those reports were true, which point to the increase in killings over the weekend stemming from an order of prisoners, the question is why punish all prisoners? Is everyone responsible for those murders?

All this seems to be a degree of arbitrariness and a really disgusting whim, it is not typical of democratic rules of the game that everyone becomes guilty and therefore punished.

What do you think could happen in the jails after the decision to gather members of different gangs in the same cell?

It reveals an evil and cruelty for deliberately seeking confrontations between these groups, even knowing their rivalry, crowding them and forcing them to live in a narrow space and without basic conditions.

President Bukele’s bet is that they end up with each other in or outside prisons, or that they end up getting coronavirus. As for the coronavirus to do the job for the State to end these gangs.

There is not the slightest consideration for the dignity of prisoners who have obviously committed heinous crimes, but that does not give carte blanche to El Salvador or to any democratic government to punish them and take revenge in this way. It is extremely worrying.

What do you think was the message that the government tried to send by spreading those images of hundreds of crowded and handcuffed prisoners who went around the world?

He is eager for the current president to show that he is a strong man and that he governs with a military hand, that he does not care what they think of him beyond the Salvadoran borders. He is extraordinarily populist and popular, and points to his electoral future.

How did you interpret this announcement that Bukele authorizes the use of “lethal force” to the police and army for self-defense or to defend the lives of Salvadorans?

I interpret it as I think it will be interpreted by the agents of the Security Forces of El Salvador: a license to incur extrajudicial executions, nothing more and nothing less.

While it is true that both Salvadoran law and international law allow the use of lethal force, that option must be understood not as the first option, but as the last, when indeed a person’s life is in imminent danger.

But it seems that what Bukele encourages is to use that deadly force as a legitimate first choice. And that if there are problems with Justice, he even offers State resources to defend those policemen who have used that type of force.

The language of the president in his tweets is so extensive that it can be interpreted as an authorization to shoot to kill. What in practice means extrajudicial executions and could also lead to massacres, where those police officers have the expectation that what they have done is protected by law and will have support in their legal representation.

.Vivanco describes Bukele as “someone extraordinarily populist and popular.”

But the vice president, Félix Ulloa, told La Voz de América on Tuesday that although people may have thought that Bukele “was authorizing going to kill people, it is not about that”, and made reference precisely to UN treaties that contemplate lethal force but only “in extreme cases”.

I do not know that interview, but it seems to me that it is an effort to tone it down, to qualify Bukele’s statements and face the criticism received.

It is revealing of his personality that he has not made any clarification in this regard but made it by the vice president, who still do not detract from the degree of belligerence that his original statements have.

Already before these measures in the prisons, organizations like his criticized Bukele for his order to arrest anyone who breaches the current household quarantine in the country and enter containment centers. Despite the fact that the Constitutional Chamber issued a resolution to stop these arrests, they continue to be carried out.

The obligation to stay at home exists in many countries, what is serious is that punitive and not preventive approach. The idea has been to implement a public health policy based on fear, with an almost military focus.

There has been no way to correct this policy, despite the repeated rulings of the Court, which says that only the violation of quarantine cannot lead to detention in these centers.

Bukele ignores and challenges Supreme Court justices. He has even said that “five people are not going to decide the death of hundreds of thousands of Salvadorans for more ink and stamps than they have.”

Faced with someone who acts with a policy of constant intimidation against anyone who crosses their path, it is necessary to have great courage and commitment by democratic institutions to risk everything and defend the Constitution, which is what these magistrates have done.

Twitter @PresidenciaSVE The government of El Salvador released images of inmates piled up in rows, some of them wearing masks.

However, Bukele said that, just as he would not abide by a resolution ordering the killing of Salvadorans, he could not abide by a resolution ordering him to let them die … which, for him, is what this court decision implies.

That is pure and cheap demagoguery. He is only trying to offer some kind of clothing to what is plain and simple a contempt that should cost him the position as president by way of impeachment in a democratic state.

What is happening in those containment centers? There are complaints from those who assure that they are taken to pass the quarantine and end up contagious in there for joining them with positive people in covid-19.

It happens that they are unhealthy, they are not prepared, there is no method to guarantee that there is no contagion among the people who are admitted.

Even the Security Minister (Rogelio Rivas) recognized that in these centers there is a risk of contracting the virus, so it was better for people to stay home.

In summary, his draconian measures have resulted in hundreds of arbitrary arrests and allegations of use of force by the security forces and where there is no accountability, they are made unpunished.

But despite the many criticisms it receives, a large part of the Salvadoran population supports “heavy-handed” measures such as those we mentioned in prisons to stop the violence. And Bukele is, in fact, one of the most widely accepted presidents in Latin America. How do you explain it?

As popular as a regime is, that does not give it authorization to subjugate public rights and freedoms, to violate the basic norms of a rule of law, to ignore and stigmatize the magistrates of the Supreme Court.

The game of majorities and minorities does not allow a government to promote measures that translate into massive arrests, where basic sanitary norms are ignored and citizens are forced to remain in containment centers that seem more like contagion centers.

A democratic society cannot be based on the popularity of the ruler, who has already crossed that threshold and has become an authoritarian regime. That it has more popularity does not give it more legitimacy.

.Vivanco believes that Bukele is sustained thanks to the unconditional support of the police and military, willing to even follow him on his political adventures.

However, his popular support is undeniable. There is more to see his pull on Twitter.

Bukele orders the country and disposes on the basis of Twitter and is sustained thanks to the unconditional support of the police and the military who are even willing to follow him on his political adventures, as when he came to the heavily armed Congress to intimidate lawmakers.

If it were not because he happily connected with God – because he is a man who, unlike the rest, has divine inspiration and an ability to dialogue directly with the Almighty – if it were not because God advised him to be patient with Congress and give them more days, that might have ended in a bloodbath.

Clashes with the judiciary, with the legislature … how do you think the institutional situation in El Salvador can evolve, beyond the pandemic?

I think that if this continues, in a very short time Bukele will become a leader and start to govern the country according to his whim via Twitter. There is no power in El Salvador capable of stopping its abuses, of controlling it, of ensuring that there is respect for basic rights.

Bukele understands that because of his popularity he is invincible, that he can go ahead with whatever he wants to implement, and El Salvador is on its way to becoming another Latin American dictatorship unless there is an international response.

Where should that answer come from?

In the face of this scandalous conduct, the international reaction has been weak, weak, almost non-existent. What is happening is dramatic and I find the complicit silence of both the United States and the Organization of American States (OAS) reprehensible.

It seems that for them they only violate human rights in the region Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, which shows an outrageous double standard.

I believe that with the exercise that he made of militarizing the Congress he wanted to “measure the oil” to the institutions, but very calculatedly to the international community to see what was happening, and the reaction was very poor.

That silence is in large part what allows Bukele to continue advancing in his avalanche against the rights and public liberties because there is no level of containment. Internally there is the Supreme Court, but that is not enough.

It really seems to me that if there is no strong international reaction this can really end Salvadoran democracy. That I think may be very close and translate into even worse violations of public rights and freedoms.