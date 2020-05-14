“If six months ago, or six years ago, I had been told that today thousands of active gang members would have slept in the same cell as they have slept, alongside the lifelong enemy, in prisons with such overcrowded levels brutal like those in El Salvador, I would not have believed it. “

What has not been since April 26, the day of the announcement, is any report by the General Directorate of the Penitentiary System or the local media on murders in the prisons for the gang members, nor on riots or other violent episodes.

This is an excerpt from the conversation that BBC Mundo had on the issue with Valencia, author of “Carta desde Zacatraz”, a seven-year journalistic investigation that revolves around the figure of a gang leader and that ends up being a story that connects the violence of these organizations with the recent sociopolitical history of El Salvador.

Yes. Immediately after the announcement was made, within a day or two, they were mixed.

Prisons are still gang prisons. That additional step that would be mixing them with civilian prisoners has not yet been taken.

I doubt that this society and these groups are prepared to give it without fear that there will be a massacre that will monopolize the headlines of half the world for the number of deaths in one night.

Therefore, right now there are six exclusive penal centers for gang members (the three prisons in one in Izalco, Quetzaltepeque, Gotera and Ciudad Barrios), in which I am aware that the tweets from the president with those orders.

At first I was suspicious that (the measure) would be implemented in these six penalties designed for gangs, for a small detail.

On April 25 there was a call to all national and international media to one of those from Izalco. From there images of the gang members emerged, not those that went around the world but other previous ones, and employees cutting plates to put them on the doors.

So I thought that it would be rehearsed with the prisoners of that particular sector, gang members who are active but less dangerous.

As usual, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele announced the new measures through tweets.

That is why I challenged the government to demonstrate that this was not the case and I had access to a symbolic prison such as that of Ciudad Barrios, which for many years was practically the headquarters of the Mara Salvatrucha.

There this morning (last Thursday), gang members who wake up a very visceral and very heartfelt rivalry that has caused thousands and thousands of deaths among their own ranks and the rest of society, have awakened after sleeping in the same cells.

Yes it is. There has been none of that.

Furthermore, it is one thing for the State to force them to be together, half and half, (the members of) each on one side of the cell, and with bad faces, and another thing is what I saw in the City jail. Neighborhoods.

From April 24 to 28 there was a notable increase in homicides in El Salvador, which led the president to endorse the use of “lethal force” against gang members and to end the policy of segregation by prisons.

They are living in crowded cells.

Ciudad Barrios is a prison that has a capacity for 1,000 people, an already very generous number, because over the years sectors that were for the rehabilitation of inmates have disappeared, the explicit objective set forth in article 27 of the Constitution, and have been become cell areas.

But even with these arrangements, that prison should not have more than 1,000 inmates, and this week more than 3,600 gang members are sleeping there. The level of overcrowding is brutal.

They are even scrambled.

That shocked me, that they were not two completely separate groups that are in the same place because they know that their gang is going to charge them dearly for not doing it.

Some examples of even camaraderie you may witness.

When I got to the cells the first thing I did was ask for the managers. Under normal circumstances there is usually a cell attendant, but now there are two.

One of the MS and another of the 18-Sureños stopped quickly, and they spoke to each other, they had words of camaraderie and respect between them.

I didn’t see anything that, if I didn’t know the problem, would invite me to think that these are groups that hate each other to death and that have a historical rivalry that has had its roots decades ago.

Of course, one of the precautions that the authorities took is to put balanced groups.

In other words, in cells where there are 80 gang members, they have tried to make them 40 (from one gang) and 40 (from another). That they are not 70 and 10, so that those 10 are not submitted.

I read various interpretations announcing massacres, bloodbaths, with those words.

It was a possibility, but after analyzing a little more and several days after the measure was implemented, I am increasingly convinced that the government did not take this step without knowing that this would not happen.

In the last few months there had been a series of indications that led to the assumption that they were not going to kill themselves.

(They made people think) that there are understandings among the gangs in which this situation had already been foreseen, and by which the leaders in the prisons had already transmitted to the thousands of gang members who are imprisoned that, if this scenario occurred, they would have to act as they are acting.

That is, without violence.

For example, Ciudad Barrios is a prison that since September 2004 was exclusively assigned to the Mara Salvatrucha.

But it ceased to be the exclusive prison of Mara Salvatrucha a few weeks after this Executive assumed office.

At the end of July there was already an important movement of thousands of elements from the 18th to that prison.

For years the Ciudad Barrios prison was considered the headquarters of the MS-13.

Of course, there was a very important nuance: they were under the same roof, but in completely different cells.

The change right now has been that they are in the same cell.

That is, at night they could do what they wanted without practically anyone being able to avoid it.

But they have had a few months of coexistence in which some type of contact had, in some outlet for example, and there have been no major problems in that regard.

In fact, they told me a very particular anecdote.

The Salvadoran prison system has had a tuberculosis problem for some years, although it is now more controlled. Koch’s bacillus entered Ciudad Barrios, some became ill and had to be isolated.

Since they did not have much space, they were isolated in one place. And there they were already living together, sick with tuberculosis, active members of different gangs.

What is new now is that they are active members and that it is widespread throughout the prison system.

Yes, and it also applies to the 18-Revolutionaries.

There is a truce, an agreement not to attack, which is what the nature of these groups has led them to do for the past 30 years.

This non-aggression agreement exists and is not an act of faith: they have been sleeping together for days and the slightest incident is not reported.

And this is not a case in which we have to blindly trust what the authorities transfer, which are the ones that have control and know what happens in prisons.

Prison is not a park that a journalist can go to contrast with his own eyes and his own reporting what is happening.

A prison is a territory that is not entered, so it could be that there were fights or fights and that we were not finding out. But is not the case.

I have been able to verify it with my eyes and my report in which it is the emblematic penal center for the aforementioned circumstances.

I think this society is like this, starting with the Executive.

Except for what cannot be covered, such as the spike in homicides that occurred between April 24 and 28-29, violence is no longer such an important issue on the national agenda; much less at this juncture of pandemic.

Right now if you go to the social networks in El Salvador you will see that more is being discussed about the measure of having suspended public transport for 15 days to try to force the population to stay at home.

This is not a society that is giving its opinion and reflecting on these changes, nor is the Executive formally doing so, the actors that should lead these debates.

El Salvador’s prison system is one of the most overcrowded in the hemisphere.

I suppose this is an assumption, that the government is not doing it because it is somewhat uncomfortable.

I believe that anyone who wants to live in a democracy and who respects the rule of law should be glad that we do not have a scene of bloodbaths and riots and deaths in prisons right now.

But what is happening opens up a range of options in the medium and long term that some are not very comfortable for a government.

For example, that this coexistence in prisons in the medium and long term translates into coordination, including joint ways of working that are much more intense than there have been so far between these structures.

At first, it would not be good news for this society.

A member of the MS-13 in the Ciudad Barrios prison on June 19, 2012.

It is estimated that they have no less than 60,000 members in a country of 6.7 million inhabitants, in addition to their social buffer.

And that is why their criminal activity causes so much damage in the daily lives of the vast majority of Salvadorans.

I do not think so.

It is an expression of something already invented. A kind of tropicalization of a model that already existed, that has existed for decades in the prison system of the State of California.

That scenario, and here we enter the field of hypotheses, that of there being more coordination, which in the medium-long term translates into a greater understanding between the different gangs, is one of those that can occur.

Roberto Valencia believes that the “invisible borders” of the communities will continue to exist.

But today someone from Las Margaritas, an urbanization in Soyapango, one of the bastions of the Mara Salvatrucha, cannot cross the old street to Tonacatepeque and go for a walk to the neighborhood in front, the Santa Eduviges, or someone from the Santa Eduviges can go to Las Margaritas, whether or not they are gang members.

Because of their simple condition of being residents in their colonies, they already have to carry these cuts to liberties, if you want to see them from that angle.

That, I know, has not changed today.

All of us who are aware of the gang phenomenon agree in the conclusion that one of the undeniable consequences of the truce, a dark process that took place between 2012 and 2014, was that the gangs empowered themselves as a political actor.

Non-partisan political actor, as an actor who has a weight in this society, which only with its members and its environment represents a flow of votes that can tip (the balance when it comes to) electing the president.

In these elections there was more margin, but in the previous ones, President Salvador Sánchez Cerén was elected by 6,000 votes. We are talking about the hundreds of thousands of votes that gangs can mobilize without coercion, those of their own people, and they have coercive power over them.

Before the truce (in March 2010), I remember a joint march by the families of the three gangs in downtown San Salvador.

And then there have been specific agreements in different areas.

The novelty this time is that they are sleeping together. And it is not the same to say that if you sleep with your enemy you will behave well, than to have to sleep with your enemy. That is the novelty, the unpublished.

Or like the truce itself, which was a turning point because it left us with more empowered structures of its political role in this society.

Unquestionably.

There was no need to wait for this to prove it. At each turning point, it has been seen how gangs have had to change and renounce issues that seemed intimate with their hallmarks, such as tattoos.

All this is a consequence of responses and adaptations to public policies, to state attitudes, which have generally been repressive.

And this that we have now is one more example.

There were important actors who announced bloodbaths and it has not happened, and it does not seem that it was because they intuitively agreed in all the penal centers. No.

I am convinced, by what had happened the previous months, that they had the line that this scenario could happen.

It was already internalized how they had to act if this happened as it has happened.