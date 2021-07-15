Bukayo Saka, on the racist insults received: “Love always wins”

07/15/2021 at 7:05 PM CEST

Jordi Pozo

Reactions from affected players continue to arrive after the regrettable racist insults that some English fans directed towards those who erred in the penalty shootout against Italy.

Following the communications of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who openly condemned the conduct of some fans, it was the turn of Bukayo saka, the last pitcher of the batch, who wanted to make an ode to the love of football and its diversity.

“There is no place for racism or hatred of any kind in football or in any area of ​​society … Love always wins“

pic.twitter.com/KAibQRYH2T – Bukayo Saka (@ BukayoSaka87) July 15, 2021

The very young Arsenal winger, just 19 years, has wanted to value the messages of support he received, against those who insulted him, and has questioned the regulatory role of social media.

“It is a sad reality that their powerful platforms are not doing enough to stop the messages.”