At least seven people have been injured in a fire of large proportions that was unleashed on Tuesday in a 48-storey residential building in the emirate of Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The government of the emirate reported in a brief statement that seven people were injured and that firefighters managed to evacuate the people inside and control the fire.

Breaking: Massive fire at the Abbco Tower in Sharjah, UAE. The skyscraper is 48 stories and is a residential building. pic.twitter.com/M3vayruRjN – PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews)

May 5, 2020

The fire broke out around 21:00 local time (17:00 GMT) at the Abbco Tower and forced several buildings to be evacuated from the area, according to local media and witnesses on social media.

Images taken from the streets and adjacent buildings spread on social networks they show the building surrounded by flames and fragments falling incandescent into the void.

AP / J. Gambrell

Local media reported that some fragments hit vehicles parked in the vicinity of the property.

The emirate of Sharjah is one of the most important and fastest growing in the country and functions as a sort of Dubai sleeping city for many employees in the Emirati economic capital.

