Build your personal and private cloud with this Western Digital hard drive that Amazon has reduced by 40% | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you prefer to have a hard drive in which to store all your files but want to always access them, NAS hard drives are a good option, especially if, as now, they are on sale like the Western Digital ones in Amazon.

If you know what a NAS is, you will know that they are really useful for saving files and accessing them remotely. If you don’t know, they basically serve to connect your files to the Internet and be able to consult them wherever you are, even if you don’t have physical access to the external hard drive.

Fortunately, like any other technological accessory, they have come down and much in price. Right now there is a specially recommended model lowered on Amazon. This is the WD My Cloud Home, which in 4TB version costs only € 159 and goes to € 172 with 6TB of capacity.

This external hard drive has an internet connection so you can remotely access your files from your mobile or PC, something that makes it your personal cloud.

The discount is approximately 40% with respect to the previous price, making it even more competitive if possible to be from a brand of total and absolute confidence such as Western Digital, a leader in the storage sector.

It is very easy to configure this personal server, which can be converted in a matter of minutes into a perfect alternative to storage offered by Google Drive, iCloud or Dropbox, and that you only have to pay once, with no fees.

Now that Google Photos is going to stop offering free unlimited storage, it is an alternative that is worth considering, since with it you can save photos and files of all kinds wherever you are, saving them immediately and allowing access to them from any device connected to your account.

If you need more space and want to buy an external hard drive, we have selected the best and cheapest that you have right now at your disposal.

Depending on your needs, you can opt for the 4TB or 6TB capacity, although it is always better to get some more storage, just in case, since files such as photos or videos weigh more and more and those 4TB you they may know little within a few months or a few years.

Needless to say, as usual in Amazon, shipping is free for all users, although for those who have Amazon Prime delivery is much faster, perhaps a reason to take advantage and sign up for the free trial month.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.