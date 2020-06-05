For one or the other, nothing else does not make us see Slipknot give him solid above the stage. At the end of 2019 the party was canceled due to the unfortunate riots at the Knotfest. A few days ago we also learned that Machaca was postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The good thing is that the possibility of being face to face with them is a reality once again.

Through its official page, the metalheads set up a luxury contest in which they invite all their fans to design their own masks.

The contest, which was also announced on the official Knotfest Twitter account, it is a golden opportunity to do something different this quarantine but above all, to be closer than ever to Slipknot.

Send Clown your unique masks at https://t.co/yuVzAD6KIj #TakeOffYourFace pic.twitter.com/QBi00dh1OW – KNOTFEST (@KNOTFEST) June 3, 2020

Be careful here: Des Moines, Iowa Band Announced Best Masks Award the opportunity to participate in a live video chat with the great Shawn “Clown” Crahan while wearing your winning design. What better motivation than that do they want? If you are already looking for scissors and glue right now, the place where you have to upload your design is HERE.

“I’d like to be remembered as a true guitarist”: An interview with Jim Root of Slipknot

Also, it doesn’t matter if you don’t win the contest, in its sad announcement of cancellation, Machaca also left us the incredible news that Slipknot was confirmed for its 2021 edition. So lost, you can take her to the festival and show off your fanaticism for metalheads next year.

Take off your face. Create your own unique mask and send it to me, ”wrote Crahan. “It can be run from scratch, or by turning an existing mask into your own work of art”.

This week Crahan explained that the masks in Slipknot they are a religion and they will never stop using them. The percussionist said he would feel “cheaper” and “betrayed” if his bandmates decided to get rid of the masks that have become synonymous with his brand.

“People ask me all the time: ‘Are you going to take off your mask? Crahan said. “And I say, ‘Why do I have to do that?’ I’m the clown in a band called Slipknot. We are not of your kind. We are not like you ”.

Watch on YouTube

