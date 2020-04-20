A player tries to build this year’s Woking car in detail

It is not the first time that a Formula 1 fan experiences in this ‘universe’

The confinement makes us spend even more hours in front of the computer and fuels creativity, so much so that the imagination of a Formula 1 fan has led him to build this year’s McLaren with ‘Minecraft’, the most popular construction video game of the last ten years.

A huge fan of Woking’s has decided to create his favorite car thanks to the creative mode of the video game ‘Minecraft’, which has no limits. The platform, which allows free construction using blocks, allows us to build almost everything we have in our imagination. Confinement due to the coronavirus crisis is the best time to bring out our most creative side and that is what some video game players are doing these days.

The user ‘I like Poptarts 420’ spent Sunday building the McLaren MCL35 and shows us the result of a job to which they have dedicated eight hours of their time. The car does not lack detail, it has even dared with the white label of the Pirelli tires and to position some team sponsors.

“It took me eight hours to build this. I am aware that it is not perfect, but I have tried to do my best, I hope you like it!” Says the creator, who accompanies his work with this message.

The project has been well received, but it is not the first time that something from the Formula 1 universe has been transferred to Minecraft. At the beginning of the month, a user surprised with the construction of the Monaco circuit and a few hours ago, another Proud player has replied to the creator of MCL35 with his MCL34 project:

MCL34

If you want to discover other creations related to Formula 1 in Minecraft, take a tour of the discussion forum that deals with this same topic on Reddit and you will be surprised: helmets, cars, circuits … there is everything!

