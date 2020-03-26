In the photos it is observed how the little puppy watches what happens outside his houses from the watchtower

By: Web Writing

Puppy owners built a small Vigilance tower so he can see everything that happens outside his house.

The tender fact happened in Hawaii.

The little dog was identified as Check, who takes his homework duties very seriously. dog guardian.

Twitter user Alyxah, girlfriend of the owner’s son, shared the funny – and cute – photos of the puppy from his post on social media.

“My boyfriend Nic and his father built it because they had moved into a new house with a large terrace,” she wrote.