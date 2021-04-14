Build a home theater with one of the best 4k projectors of 2021

How does a 4k projector work?

To understand how a 4k projector works, it should be noted that resolutions are divided into two values: horizontal lines and vertical lines. When these two lines meet, a pixel is generated. This is: the higher the resolution, the higher the pixel quality and therefore the higher image quality.

What types of 4K projectors are there?

Although there are countless models of 4k projectors, the truth is that they can be divided into a very simple classification. We recommend that you take a look at it, because it will help you to know which 4k projector to buy.

According to its resolution

This is the main characteristic that we look at, since the resolution will determine the sharpness and quality of the image that the device will project:

4k projectors. As we say, the screen resolution with these projectors will be 3840×2160 pixels.

Full HD projectors. His younger siblings will have four times lower resolution. That is: 1920×1080 pixels.

HD projectors. 1280×720 pixels is the maximum resolution that already somewhat outdated HD projectors can achieve.

According to its projection technology

Although it may not seem like it, the truth is that not all models project the image in the same way. Here we explain the different projection technologies with which these machines can work:

DLP. Thanks to their millions of micromirrors, these projectors offer a rich color scheme in the images they project.

LCD. It is a liquid crystal panel that starts from the three basic colors to combine them into more complex ones that we will see on the screen.

LCoS. Basically, it is a technology that combines the previous DLP and LCD.

HDR. Thanks to its high dynamic range, we can enjoy an extensive color palette in each film we project. It is the most recommended technology for projecting images in bright environments.

According to your light source

Formerly, these devices used a conventional light bulb to illuminate the projected images, but it is something that has evolved hand in hand with technological advances:

LED. Its main source is LED lights for image projection. They are very low consumption, so they will be ideal for those who worry about electricity bills.

To be. Laser technology offers superior image quality and illumination. As their consumption is higher, it is very common that they are combined with LED lights to increase their energy efficiency.

According to your visual ability

Finally, we classify the different types of 4k projectors based on their visual capacity:

3D. As in cinemas, some projectors offer 3D images, so we will need appropriate glasses to enjoy them.

Short shoot. In the old days, projectors needed a good distance to deliver a sharp image. Today, there are models that just need one or two meters to project movies, series or video games with great image clarity.

Mini projectors. Although their image quality is not the best, these portable projectors are very useful to transport them wherever we want. They are very useful for work-related presentations and conferences.