Build a high-resolution microscope with LEGO and mobile phone pieces

The microscope is an essential tool in many fields of science and medicine. However, many people and even entities have limited access to this technology due to its cost and fragility.

Now researchers from the universities of Göttingen and Münster, both in Germany, have managed to build a high-resolution microscope using only plastic pieces from the children’s construction game known as LEGO and cheap components from a mobile phone.

Timo Betz (University of Göttingen) and his colleagues have designed a fully functional high-resolution microscope with capabilities close to those of a modern research microscope.

Optics, the most critical part of any microscope, comes in this case from smartphones.

The team realized that the camera lenses of many modern smartphones, which cost around 4 euros each, are of such high quality that they allow even single cells to be resolved.

The scientists developed instructions for building the microscope, as well as a step-by-step tutorial to guide people through the construction process, while learning the relevant optical characteristics of a microscope.

Example of a microscope made with LEGO pieces and a mobile phone, drawn (left) and built (right). (Images: Timo Betz)

In addition to making a reasonably good microscope accessible to anyone who wants it, the design work that Betz and her colleagues have done will also go a long way toward fostering children’s interest in science. They have already seen this in children between the ages of 9 and 13, who gained a significantly greater understanding of microscopy after building and working with the unique microscope.

The microscope designers have made the plans and instructions for constructing the microscope publicly available to anyone who needs them. They are in English, German, Dutch and Spanish, here. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)