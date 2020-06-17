Today has been the day chosen by Microsoft to launch the Build 20150 through the renewed Dev channel of the Windows Insider program from the RS_PRERELEASE branch.

We have been warning for weeks that the first compilation with new features would arrive at the end of the month. maybe they will get to Windows 10 21H1, the future big update that will arrive in the first half of 2021.

We were very excited to receive big changes in Windows 10, not only in terms of design, which we hope will come as a result of the new Head of Design for Windows and Devices, but also in terms of new features that further improve the operating system. Today, however, Build 20150 is a first build to lay the foundation for all the news that will arrive in the coming months.

We remind you that, just as the new Windows Insider channels work, all the features and news that we see in the Dev channel builds, does not mean that they end up arriving in the 21H1 update.

New in Build 20150

Three new features in Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL): GPU calculation, WSL installation and WSL update

This build contains three exciting new WSL features:

The first is GPU computation – a feature that allows Linux binaries to take advantage of your GPU, making it possible to do more machine learning and data science development workflows directly in WSL. Second, they have added a new command: wsl –install which allows you to install WSL with just one command. Lastly, they have added wsl –update which gives you the ability to easily manage the version of the Linux kernel used by WSL 2 distributions. To see a summary For these announcements, read this post on the Windows Command Line blog, and for detailed details on GPU calculation in WSL, read this post on the Windows Developer Blog.

Other improvements in Build 20150

Updating the map data in the Maps application

Earlier this month, the Bing Maps team announced that they had gradually started rolling out new TomTom data as a foundation for Bing Maps and Microsoft products.

As part of this process, they are slowly updating the Maps app for Windows Insiders on the Dev Channel to use the new TomTom map data.

Microsoft asks Insiders to comment on any issues they see as a result of this change directly from the Maps app by selecting “Suggest a change” in the bottom right corner of the app.

General changes and improvements

With this week’s build, we are starting to implement the new search box on the “Default Applications” configuration pages. As part of this, they have worked to improve search box performance. The new Korean IME is now available again for Insiders to use. According to the comments, they are updating the text on the Settings> Privacy> Location page to clarify that the icon displayed when using your location will be shown in the taskbar.

Bug fixes in Build 20150

This is the long list of fixes in Build 20150 explained by Microsoft:

We fixed an issue that caused Visual Studio windows to not accept clicks consistently. We have fixed an issue where the Documents and Downloads sections in Settings> Privacy displayed a broken icon next to your name (just a rectangle). Issue where if you stopped Windows Update while downloading a new build and then closed Settings, when you re-opened Settings, the Windows Update page might appear blank We fixed an issue where updates made while editing networks VPN in Settings might not persist. We fixed an issue where the copy button in Settings> Network & Internet> Properties did not actually copy content to clipboard. We fixed an issue that caused the data usage number in Network Settings to Internet will not display correctly in Japanese if data usage is less than 1MB. Crash experienced by some Insiders when opening Sound Settings We fixed an issue where the Optimize Units window position was not preserved in elevation We fixed a typo in Group Policy in User Settings> Administrative Templates> Component Windows> File Explorer> Do not move deleted files to the Recycle Bin. We fixed an issue that caused the on-screen keyboard to stop displaying text predictions. We fixed an issue where you double-click a OneDrive file on the File Explorer might unexpectedly display a notification saying “Windows Defender SmartScreen is downloading from OneDrive.” We fixed an issue where Resource Monitor might end up showing CPU usage by more than 100 percent. We fixed an issue which could cause qaa-Latn to appear unexpectedly on your keyboard list after the We fixed an issue where typing your password incorrectly on the login screen with multiple input methods could cause your keyboard to return to its default input method (if that’s not what you were typing with). We fixed an issue where the touchpad space bar label would disappear when pressed while using the Japanese curve move input in abc mode We fixed an issue that could cause your browser to not start in the foreground after selecting a web link from another application. We fixed an issue that could cause Search to not accept typed input. We fixed an issue where, when set to Start, the Windows Security application icon would lack an icon when the Icon was medium in size. We have made some updates to improve the performance of the Windows security application if you have and lots of detections. We fixed some issues that could cause your PC to check for errors.

Known Bugs in Build 20150

They are working to fix a problem that causes system crashes with HYPERVISOR_ERROR error checking. They are working to fix a problem for a future version of Insider Preview, where in Settings> Privacy, the Documents and Downloads sections show a broken icon next to the Your page name (just a rectangle). They are aware of an issue where Notepad might not reopen files that were automatically saved during a PC upgrade (or reboot, if enabled in Settings). Documents can be retrievers in from% localappdata% Notepad.