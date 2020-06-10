Just released the new Build 19645 Windows 10 for insiders in the fast ring. The new update includes changes that are quite relevant and fixes a handful of bugs.

In the announcement of this new build, they took the opportunity to remember the availability of the music remote control of our Android phone from our PC with the Your phone app in Windows 10.

Changes and improvements in Build 19645

The service model for the Linux kernel has been changed within the Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 distributions. This build includes this change to remove Linux kernel from Windows image and, instead, receive updates through Microsoft Update, in the same way that third-party drivers (such as graphics or touchpad drivers) are installed and updated on your PC today. For full details, read this blog post on Windows Command Line and for kernel version information, see the kernel documentation page here.Support for nested virtualization on AMD processors is now available. Being an early version, we recommend that you read this blog post for details on what platforms currently work and how to enable the feature.

Bugs fixed in Build 19645

Fixed an issue where some devices booted from eMMC storage Checking for errors when resuming from hibernation. Fixed various Japanese and Chinese IME issues that affected IME mode change within Windows notification area and apps.It has been solved an issue where the preview thumbnails on the taskbar were not showing consistently (showing a blank area). Fixed an issue that caused the handwriting input panel to not appear in certain text fields after touching it with a stylus. Fixed an issue where changing the App size resized in tablet mode would minimize the app to the taskbar instead of adjusting the app size.Fixed an issue where Windows Hello settings would crash if facial recognition was already configured and you chose the Improve recognition button. Fixed an issue for some users where their PC would not recognize it when inserting a smart card (event log showing error 621).

Known issues in Build 19645

They are looking for reports that the update process hangs for long periods of time when trying to install a new build. They are working to fix a problem for a future version of Insider Preview, where in Settings> Privacy, the Documents and Downloads sections show a broken icon next to your page name (just a rectangle).