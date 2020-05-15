Microsoft has released the Build 19628 For the Windows 10 Quick Ring, it really doesn’t come with big changes or a large fix list, and it’s been used to test the ability of the update system to switch branches.

By downloading this update we will see that we are now in the MN_RELEASE branch, which already warn us that it is not specifically linked to a specific version of Windows. The reason is that they are testing their branch change capabilities to prepare to move a certain number of user insiders to an active development branch in the future. For now this is a short-term thing and builds like RS_PRERELEASE will be re-released very soon. While you can see the changes of this compilation below.

General changes and improvements

They are adding initial support for DNS over HTTPS, so you can choose to use encryption when Windows makes DNS queries. Follow the instructions in this post to enable as it will be disabled by default. Thanks to everyone who shared their comments on the updated version of Microsoft’s Korean IME introduced with Build 18941. At the moment, the IME version will return to the previous one while they are processing the comments.

Corrections

They have fixed an issue that causes some devices to not update with error code 0xc0000409. If you continue to experience this error, please report it to the Feedback Hub.

Known issues

They are aware that Narrator and NVDA users looking for the latest version of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulties when browsing and reading certain web content. The Narrator, NVDA, and Edge teams are aware of these issues. Legacy Microsoft Edge users will not be affected. NVAccess has released an NVDA 2019.3 that fixes the known issue with Edge. They are looking for reports that the update process hangs for long periods of time trying to install a new build. They are working to fix a problem for a future version of Insider Preview , where in Settings> Privacy, the Documents and Downloads sections show a broken icon next to their page name (just a rectangle). They are looking for reports that IIS settings are set to default after taking a new build. You will need to back up and restore your IIS configuration after the new build has been successfully installed. They are analyzing reports that the preview thumbnails on the taskbar are not showing consistently (showing an area in White).