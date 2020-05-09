Microsoft today released a new update for the Windows 10 Insider Preview Quick Ring. It has done it with Build 19619 and in it, along with the usual corrections and error solutions, we also have a new function for the application of Your Phone, to be able to control the music of the mobile.

Easy access to COVID-19 information in your search box

You can now quickly access reliable and timely information about the coronavirus pandemic using the search bar in Windows. Starting this week, you will see a coronavirus information banner on the search page.

Choose See interactive map for quick access to the Bing Tracker on COVID-19, updated daily with the latest information both locally and worldwide. As you explore the tracker, you’ll also see stories from each region, as well as contact information for local and national health resources. It is a comprehensive way to control the close situation at home and abroad.

You can also select See headlines in the COVID-19 module to see the latest news about coronavirus on MSN and explore news from around the country.

In difficult times like this, it is important to stay informed. This feature is not specific to Insider preview builds. So far, they have shipped this feature in 33 markets. If you want to discard it, select the X in the corner.

Control your music and audio from the Your phone application

Now you can access and control the audio applications that are played from your phone directly within the application, without having to divide your attention between devices or interrupt your workflow. Your audio tracks will stay in sync between your phone and your PC, and you can switch between multiple sources using the player’s drop-down menu.

Key features

Goes and interacts with the audio applications that are played from your smartphone. The details of the audio title track are displayed and remain synchronized with what is played on your phone. Control your tracks from your PC, including play, pause, previous / next.Change between multiple sources using the drop-down menu in the audio player.

Audio player control requirements

A PC with Windows 10 October Update 2018 or later. However, they always recommend updating to the latest version. Android phone with 7.0 or higher. Applications that support multimedia controls in your Android notifications. Some examples of popular supported apps are Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Google Play Music, YouTube Music, Xiami Music and Google Podcast.Show audio currently playing from my phone it will be enabled by default in your phone app settings if Notifications permissions are granted Individual audio apps require notification permissions granted on your Android phone. Activate them through Android settings> Notifications> select audio app> turn on Notifications .

Known issues

Some audio applications support “Previous Track” and others may support “Rewind Track.” YouTube and Audible video are currently not supported.

The feature is gradually rolling out, so it may take a few days for your phone to appear in the app (version 1.20041.85 and companion 1.20041.82 or newer).

General changes and improvements

If the Sync on button Settings> Time and language> Time fails due to network connectivity, the error now indicates that this is the problem.

Corrections

Addresses an issue that causes some Insiders to experience error checks with the DPC WATCHDOG VIOLATION error in the latest versions. This is also believed to be the main cause of some Insiders experiencing frequent freezing of their PC. Fixed an issue when typing in the browser that could cause the Japanese IME to unexpectedly find itself in private mode even though the browser was not in private mode. Fixes an issue that caused many Schannel errors to appear in the system event log. Addresses an issue that causes unexpected characters to appear in text strings in Additional Settings> Currency of intl.cpl. Addresses an issue which caused stordiag.exe to crash when started if you tried to open it while running a repro mode crawl while archiving comments in the “Disks and Storage” context in the Comment Center.

Known issues

They are aware that Narrator and NVDA users looking for the latest version of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulties when browsing and reading certain web content. The Narrator, NVDA, and Edge teams are aware of these issues. Previous Microsoft Edge users will not be affected. NVAccess has released an NVDA 2019.3 that fixes the known issue with Edge. They are looking for reports that the update process hangs for long periods of time trying to install a new build. They are still investigating an issue where the Documents and Downloads sections In Privacy they show a broken icon next to their page name (just a rectangle). They are investigating reports that the battery icon on the lock screen is always showing almost empty regardless of actual battery levels. reports that IIS settings are set to default after taking a new build. You will need to back up and restore your IIS configuration after the new build has been successfully installed. Switching between WSL distributions quickly using File Explorer integration could cause a transient access error. The cause of this problem has been identified and a solution will be published soon.