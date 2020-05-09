New update for the Windows 10 Insider preview Quick Ring, the Build 19613 It has been made available to users, offering as its main novelty the arrival of the new version of the Cortana application in languages ​​such as Spanish

Cortana app update

They are starting to roll out a Cortana app update for Insiders in the quick ring that will trigger Bing Answers and Assistant Conversations for the following regions and languages:

Australia: EnglishBrazil: PortugueseCanada: English / FrenchFrance: FrenchGermany: GermanIndia: EnglishItaly: ItalianJapan: JapaneseMexico: SpanishSpanish SpanishUnited Kingdom: English

If you use Windows in one of these languages, here are some examples to try with the update:

What is the weather? What can I do? Convert an inch to centimeters

Look for version 2.2004.1706.0 to know that you received the update. This is a staggered launch, so you may not see it right away.

Corrections

Addresses an issue that caused application icons on the taskbar to not display correctly, including the default .exe icon settings. This issue may also have caused some Insiders to have more reliability issues with explorer.exe. Addresses an issue that affected Windows Forms applications where the ImmSetOpenStatus () API did not change IME mode correctly when setting focus to text fields when using the new Japanese or Chinese IMEs. Fixes an issue in recent builds for Insiders with multiple monitors, resulting in Visual Studio sometimes not responding to clicks. Fixes an issue where the doskey / listsize command had no effect. Fixes an issue where the doskey / reinstall command deleted the command line session instead of reloading doskey. Fixes an issue that could cause settings to crash when uninstalling a font. Fixes an issue that it affected some users and it could cause Task Manager to always show 0 seconds for Last h now from the BIOS. They have made some improvements to address an underlying issue that could lead to a black screen for some users for a while after logging in. If you continue to see this problem, please try pressing WIN + Shift + Ctrl + B and then getting feedback. in the Feedback Hub.

Known issues

They are aware that Narrator and NVDA users looking for the latest version of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulties when browsing and reading certain web content. The Narrator, NVDA, and Edge teams are aware of these issues. Previous Microsoft Edge users will not be affected. NVAccess has released an NVDA 2019.3 that fixes the known issue with Edge. They are looking for reports that the update process hangs for long periods of time when trying to install a new build. They are investigating reports that the battery icon on the screen Lock always shows almost empty, regardless of actual battery levels. They are investigating reports that IIS settings are set to default after taking a new build. You will need to back up and restore your IIS configuration after the new build has been successfully installed. Switching between WSL distributions quickly using File Explorer integration could cause a transient access error. We have identified the cause of this issue and will soon post a solution. They are investigating reports that some Insiders are experiencing unexpected freezes and bug checks with the DPC WATCHDOG VIOLATION error in the latest builds.