Last week the Build 19041.208 Windows 10, a new build candidate to become the final version of the May update. Now this candidacy is confirmed after the decision of Microsoft to launch it also for the ring Release preview.

As for the new features and known bugs, these have not changed with respect to their release in the slow ring, but we still summarize them below.

Fixes Addresses an issue that cannot send NPLogonNotify API notifications from within the credential provider framework. Addresses an issue that causes the Remote Procedure Call (RPC) service (rpcss.exe) to close unexpectedly and the device stops working. Then you need to restart the device.Fixes an issue that causes the device enrollment status (ESP) page on managed devices to stop responding if a policy that requires a restart is installed on the device.Fixes an issue that could prevent The rear camera flash works as expected on devices that have a rear camera. It also includes the latest security updates for Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows Kernel, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Windows Management, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows Virtualization, Windows Core Networking, Windows Storage and File Systems, Windows Update Stack, and Microsoft JET Database Engine Known Issues: Are aware that users from Narrator and NVDA looking for the latest version of Microsoft Edge bas ada in Chromium may experience some difficulties when browsing and reading certain web content. The Narrator, NVDA, and Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of the previous Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released an NVDA 2019.3 that solves the known issue with Edge.