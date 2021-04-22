Buick presents the new Envision Plus and Verano Pro in Shanghai

Buick is one of the best-selling premium firms in China. Its success is a source of pride for General Motors, since thanks to it they have been able to carve out an image of a serious manufacturer in the Asian country. It also adds that the models sold in the country are designed for this customer, making them more attractive. Part of this success is because they have been working closely with another local company for a long time. We refer to the manufacturer SAIC.

The range of models that Buick offers in China is very complete, but two more options will come soon. The Shanghai Auto Show has been the chosen stage to present in society to the Envision Plus Y Summer Pro. According to the Yankee brand, they feature the newest design language and a suite of advanced technologies, meeting the diverse and personalized preferences of customers. Would you like to see them in Europe …?

Buick strengthens its position in China with the Envision Plus and Verano Pro

The Buick Envision Pro is the seven-seater version of the eponymous SUV. Although it does not appear so in the image, it has an exterior size of 4.84 meters, making it in its own right in segment D. As for its aesthetics, it presents a very powerful front that stands out for the large front grill or the optics so torn. Nor can we ignore the thin chrome strip that divides it and that serves as support for the brand’s triple shield.

There are no images of the interior, but the brand assures that it has the latest technology in electronics. That is, who rides the “VIP electrical architecture” or what is the same a network that allows you to process a greater volume of information. In addition, it has the connectivity system Buick eConnect 3.0 and a wide range of driving aids, such as pedestrian detection, automatic parking assist and cruise control.

Related article:

Buick Envision 2021: General Motors shows the first images

For his part, Buick Verano Pro, is a saloon that is closely related to the Opel Astra sedan. The aesthetic code that follows is more dynamic, approaching the aeronautical world according to the brand. The grill has horizontal chrome slats that connect with the Full LED optics. In addition, depending on the chosen finish, different bumpers, moldings and other decorative details for the body can be combined.

There are images of the interior of the Verano Pro, highlighting the integration of a large central touch screen. Where there are no surprises is in the technique they use. Both are developed on the same D2XX platform that gives life to the current generation of Opel Astra. Therefore, the mechanics do not have more electrification than a secondary network of 48 volts in the case of the SUV. However, General Motors is convinced of its success. Is it so?

Buick Envision Plus Gallery

Buick Verano Pro Gallery

Source – Buick