Since the Buick Encore update we had no news from the brand. Now with the Buick Envision revamp, They seek to be stronger competition in the segment with Lincoln Corsar, Acura RDX and Infiniti QX50.

2.0-liter turbo engine with four cylinders, 272 horsepower and a nine-speed transmission.

Not many details as of yet, but we know it will take the same 2.0-liter turbo engine with four cylinders, 272 horsepower and a nine-speed transmission. But yes, some details of the exterior will change and it will be a little lower and wider than the version that we currently have on the market.

Eight additional security systems are integrated into the new version 2021Buick

What they did strive for with this new version was to include new security technologies.

While the 2020 version only featured pedestrian crossing sensors in the rear, frontal collision alert, lane keeping assistant, and blind spot aerator in side mirrors, it now implements at least eight additional systems: Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Detection Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Front Collision Alert Sensor, Distance Indicator Sensor, Rear Parking Assist Sensor, Vibrating Seat Safety Alert and, expected and necessary, rear view camera.

It is expected that it will be available for the North American market next year. Buick

In addition and as a complement to these assists, it was also included Parking Assist with Auto Braking, HD 360 Camera, Front Parking Assist, Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Change Alert with Blind Spot Alert.

We will have to wait a little longer to know additional details about the versions and equipment. It is expected that it will be available for the North American market next year.