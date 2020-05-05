The clubs are activated to return to work. This Tuesday, a LaLiga match director went to the sports city of Barça, as has happened in other facilities to ensure that in Barcelona the measures that ensure or minimize the risk of contagion are fulfilled. The aim is to ensure that they have access to enter individually, that there are hydro-alcoholic gel and disinfection measures, and also to limit the personnel that will be able to enter the facilities …

With everything in order and accepted by the Ministry of Health, the work plan presented by LaLiga, the players of Barça, Madrid, Atlético and some other teams will be subjected from this Wednesday – always in individual arrivals – to the covid test. 19. LaLiga intends that the laboratory deliver the test results to all the clubs at the same time so that they have the same rhythm.

The tests are anonymous and personal, so the results will be seen by the players, who in case of a positive will have to notify the club to notify LaLiga. De Jong returned to Barcelona on Monday from the Netherlands – he left before the state of alarm was decreed – and Braithwaite did so from Madrid, the only ones who did the confinement outside the city. At Real Madrid the only traveler since confinement was Jovic.

The LaLiga protocol indicates that all footballers must undergo at least four tests, which correspond to the different stages of de-escalation. Some tests that the human resources department can request for medical prevention whenever health is put at risk. Thus, before the players begin to go training individually, there will be another test, there will be a third one after 15 days – when group training can begin – and a final one when they can all work out together.

Both Madrid, Barça and Atlético have not yet specified which day this week will start training. The sessions to be carried out will always be scheduled with the protocol at hand. Most teams are expected to follow the same roadmap. Thus, during the first two weeks the sessions will be individualized under the supervision of a physical trainer, always wearing gloves and masks. During this phase, the footballers will receive the work to be done online the day before and will go directly to the field – the club has disinfected and enabled four different ones because they understand that it is necessary so that too many players do not coincide on the pitch – to perform the training, followed at a safety distance of at least four meters by a member of the coaching staff. At most, six players can match on the field and 12 footballers in total on the premises. After practice, the players will go home without having to go through the locker room or the shower.

After this phase, the teams will be able to work together again. According to the CSD protocol, the players should be concentrated in some hotel or residence, so Barça will choose La Masia and Madrid, Valdebebas. A measure that the players object to when they find it excessive, since they will not be able to share the rooms nor will they be able to eat together or be in common areas.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe