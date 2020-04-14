This curious transformation is sold in Japan

Its price, in exchange, is about 21,000 euros

The BugAudi is a curious creation discovered in Japan that tries to look like the Bugatti Veyron, although the base is an Audi TT from 2002.

The other day we had news of a Thai company that created replicas of several of the most expensive and powerful cars in the world on others much more affordable. The result was, to say the least, questionable. However, this one seems to improve quite a few integers after verifying that there are much less successful creations throughout the world. In Japan, specifically. From there comes the BugAudi, a vehicle that tries to imitate the Bugatti Veyron but it really is a Audi TT of the year 2002.

He BugAudi It has appeared on a Japanese website called Carsensor, and for it a price of 21,000 euros is asked for the change. Of course it is a much more affordable figure than the more than 600,000 euros that a Bugatti Veyron second hand today.

Obviously the differences between this Veyron and actual attempt are quite remarkable. The first, the size of the car. The proportions of Audi TT 2002 make the end result of the work look more like a Bugatti at scale than a real one. And not one of those expensive and precisely detailed models. However, the intention is what counts, they say, and that is why elements similar to the original ones appear such as the front grill, the wheels or even a rear with a large rear wing. In fact, even a species of shark fin has been added to this area, like the one worn by Formula 1 for the last time in 2017.

As for the engine, the announcement of the BugAudi says nothing, although the Audi TT of the beginning of the century had units capable of delivering between 150 and 250 horses. It would take a few of those to get close to the power of the original Veyron.

.