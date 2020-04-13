Telecommuting is a new reality for many citizens in these times of coronavirus. In fact, in view of the situation stemming from the pandemic, those who can access it have reason to feel lucky. This circumstance also affects the top honcho of Bugatti, who in recent weeks has had to restructure his life to direct the brand of cars from his home waiting to be able to return to normality.

The situation of Stephan Winkelmann is not a rarity in the automotive world, but unlike other Bugatti brands, it has echoed its routine, accustomed as it is to the firm to like itself in its public communication to project lifestyle. But the detail is still curious and it allows us to get an idea of ​​what the Covid-19 implies for a company of this caliber, at least at the management level.

Winkelmann uses the phone and the computer to run the company remotely from his home in Strasbourg, but a couple of times a week he travels the 25 kilometers that separate him from the Molsheim factory to find out in person about the situation with a small number of employees who remain in their usual positions. That includes security personnel and facility managers.

“Although I now work from home like so many other people, in such a difficult moment no two days are the same,” he explains. “We can work and continue developing our sports cars thanks to digital processes and communication channels.”

This would be his usual routine:

07:00 HOURS

Wake up, have a light breakfast and catch up with the national and international press.

“I consult several different media to find out what is happening in the world both politically and business. After all, I have to be prepared to see how the market is and analyze the general situation. I use that information to focus my Actions”.

08:30 HOURS

Catch up on emails, first Skype meeting with steering committee.

“Bugatti executives talk every morning so that we are all up to date on the current situation of the company and to know how we are all in health, also our business partners. This involves discussing the latest global events and knowing how we should react as a company . If we believe we have to act, we will discuss possible solutions in this working group. It is a joint effort and is based on an open conversation between all parties involved. ”

10:00 HOURS

More telematic meetings with various departments, such as Development, Sales, Design and Marketing.

“Although right now our sports cars cannot leave the Molsheim factory, we continue to work on those fronts where we can move forward. Apart from production, that mainly involves development and design. Employees keep me up to date on the current situation , the progress we are making and the problems we encounter. How are you doing with the current situation and how are you supporting our clients? We talk about what the next steps should be, so that our work is not compromised because of a lack of anticipation in decisions. We still think that the only way to create the best cars in the world is talking to each other. The challenges that Sales and Marketing people face are especially hard and we can only solve them together”.

12:00 HOURS

He eats, watches the news on television, and catches up on emails.

“If I read digital magazines in the morning, at lunch I watch the news to watch the newscast. Since Bugatti is a company that operates worldwide, both the company and I are interested in news from around the planet. It is very important that we are up to date. Given the time difference with other countries, lunchtime is usually a good time to catch up with others. ”

14:00 HOURS

Conference calls with the Product Committee on current product development and future projects. More emails.

“Bugatti never stands still, not even on the weekend or Christmas, so neither can it be with the Covid-19 pandemic. The creativity of our employees is limitless. They always have new ideas for a technical solution or a product for the future. Consolidating those ideas is especially difficult. In the Product Committee meetings, we talk about the things that are in development and we outline projects for tomorrow. I think those are the most interesting meetings, because it is Where you see better the power and creativity of this company. The debate can be intense, but I think that friction point allows us to obtain the best possible result. ”

19:00 HOURS

Time to practice sports.

“Since I can’t train at the gym or at home right now, I go out for an hour each afternoon and do some exercise along the way. That improves my endurance and my health. I enjoy it and it allows me to have a moment to reflect on how The day has gone by without needing to be glued to my phone or computer. It is a period of meditation that allows me to recharge batteries. ”

21:00 HOURS

Private calls

“Every night I call my mother, who lives in the south of Germany. It has become a beautiful habit and at a time as difficult as this helps her. After that I usually call several friends I have scattered around the world to see how they are doing. ”

10:00 PM

Reading time

“The only benefit of confinement is that I now have more time to read at the end of the day. I usually read two books at the same time, one fiction and one nonfiction. Right now I am with two nonfiction: a biography of Charles de Gaulle and a book about the French paratroopers during the Indochina war I also have on my shelf a book about Queen Bugatti, which tells the story of the French pilot Hellé Nice, who drove a Bugatti Type 35 C. That book is as follows in my list”.

