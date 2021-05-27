Bugatti makes the most expensive pool table on the planet

Enlarge

May 27, 2021

Nothing more and nothing less than 250,000 euros is what Bugatti’s latest whim costs: the most expensive pool table on the planet.

Bugatti is known mainly for the manufacture of high-end cars, although, from time to time, it surprises us by producing a series of articles that, in principle, do not have much to do with four wheels, but with the lifestyle of wealthy vehicle owners.

Thus, the French brand has presented the most expensive pool table on the planet, which will be marketed at a price of 250,000 euros or, what is the same, the equivalent of a dozen general brand cars.

With technology to be able to play on the boat and make the balls roll

The latest technology in the Bugatti pool table

In addition, Bugatti has solved a problem that many of us mortals had not suffered: how to play billiards on a yacht when sailing is not as smooth as one would like.

We explain ourselves. Your luxurious carbon fiber pool table can optionally be upgraded with gyroscopic self-leveling technology to prevent the balls from rolling, even when the sea is not as calm as desired.

This limited edition pool table, part of the company’s Lifestyle collection, was created in collaboration with carbon fiber expert IXO. Its exposed outer shell is made of this material and has a finish that resembles that of the French brand’s hypercars, while its frame is constructed of machined aluminum and titanium. Bugatti also points out that meets the standards of equipment used by professionals during tournaments.

Self-leveling technology relies on a gyro sensor to keep the table stable on a yacht. According to Bugatti, each leg can be moved individually to compensate for the movement of a boat. System makes quiet, vibration-free adjustments in five milliseconds. Bugatti charges a supplement for this technology, which is essential if you want to play while browsing. However, buyers who plan to set the table in their home will not need it.

Each table comes with carbon fiber pool cues with aluminum ends inspired by Bugatti car buttons, a wall-mounted cue holder with a 13-inch touch screen that allows users to keep track of the score, a dimmable LED ceiling light, a box of chalk, a cleaning brush and a suitcase upholstered in Bugatti leather to carry the balls. Buyers will also receive a USB drive with photos and videos taken during the production process of their table.

Bugatti will start to deliver its pool table in June 2021, with a production limited to 30 units, and the price starts at 250,000 euros including all accessories.