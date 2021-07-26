Bugatti Divo: 40th production unit leaves Molsheim

The first time we saw, in person, the Bugatti divo it was almost three years ago. To be more exact, in the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance 2018. At that time we were shocked, because it represented the most of the most in terms of technology and power in the house of Molsheim. In addition, it bears the name of one of the drivers who gave the firm the most victories in the 1920s. However, it would still take a couple of years to be ready.

To give you an idea, the first customers of the Bugatti Divo met it in the spring of 2018. But it was not until 2020 that its technical development ended. And you may wonder, what did the brand do in those two years of delay? Well, very easy, put your dynamics to point, that is, to the taste of the 40 customers who had already acquired a unit. Yes, because the sale of the advertised run at Pebble Beach closed long before its debut.

The production of the 40 units of the Bugatti Divo has lasted, barely, three years …

So if we do the math we could say that the production of the Bugatti Divo has lasted about three years. The reality has not been like that, technically speaking, but it is to get an idea of ​​the level of exclusivity that it has reached and the technical complexity that its manufacture has entailed on some occasions. In fact, the signature itself indicates this in the official press release you posted to advertise the end of production…

«None of the 40 Divos built is identical. Many of Divo’s clients opted for a unique production, choosing their own colors and materials, such as paint, leather and stitching. They contribute their own design ideas and create your own personal vehicle in the process. As a result, the Divo is fully tailor-made, in keeping with the Bugatti bodybuilding tradition. “

Related article:

The Bugatti Divo is already official, and yes, its 40 units are already sold out

In fact, Divo’s 40th unit features a special finish. The customer who is going to stop, who has only been said to be European, has combined the Bugatti EB 110 LM Blue and Blue Carbon shades on the bodywork. Inside, French Racing Blue and Deep Blue colors, as well as matte gray carbon elements blend history with modernity. According to Bugatti, it is the perfect combination of tradition and modernity.

And up to here we can read. The rest of the press release talks about the history and tradition of the Gallic house when it comes to creating and manufacturing dream supercars. We will have to see what the next steps are, especially now that its control has passed into the hands of Rimac and Porsche through a joint venture. Their future, as in almost all manufacturers of its kind, lies in electricity, but how will they cope with it? Patience…

Source – Bugatti