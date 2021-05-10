Bugatti designs a very exclusive pool table with a Spanish passport

In order to survive in the automotive sector it takes more than luck. The builders that make it up have spent years and years fighting to offer customers what they ask for and demand. However, there are many brands that, before making the leap to this industrial area, worked on others. Peugeot made pepper and salt shakers, Skoda bikes and so a long list. But there are also cases, like Bugatti’s, that are the other way around. You will see …

The Molsheim house was founded in 1909 by Ettore Bugatti and since then it has been confined almost exclusively to the sector. Yes, because in the year 1932 the brand’s design studio created a quirky train called Automotive. The second exception came in 1939 with the Model 100, an airplane designed to compete in speed tests. Now, in addition, it sells watches, merchandising and even a very exclusive pool table with Spanish roots. You’ll see…

The Bugatti pool table is self-leveling and has been manufactured together with IXO

To create and manufacture this exclusive and luxurious pool table Bugatti has had the help of an exceptional partner. We refer to IXO, one of the best carbon fiber firms in the world. But the best of all is that she is Spanish, to be more exact, she is based in Pontevedra (Galicia – Spain). With these wickers, it is not surprising that this pool table is made with the most cutting-edge materials on the market.

The table frame is made of machined aluminum and titanium. Once assembled, the frame has been polished to a mirror-like finish. The carbon fiber It is another of the materials that take center stage, although in this case to cover the structure. But there is more, since it is endowed with a servo-driven system that thanks to a gyroscopic sensor level the table in case of installing it on a yacht.

Related article:

Chiron Tourbillon: luxury watches that move like a Bugatti engine

Thanks to this innovation, the system can balance the set in about 5 milliseconds. In addition, the movement is completed in total silence with a vibration-free fit. In this way, even if there are external disturbances, the table remains perfectly level. In terms of decoration, it is legal that it looks the typical colors of Bugatti models. In addition, it will have a Identification plate so that we know which unit we are facing.

Taking into account the technological level of this creation, its price will seem even adjusted. According to Bugatti and IXO the official rate, with all accessories, will be located around the 300 thousand dollars. The second bad news is that only 30 units will be manufactured For everyone and 5 of them will be assembled by IXO throughout this 2021. If you like and want one, we advise you to soak up its characteristics, although you should make a piggy bank first.

Source – Bugatti – IXO