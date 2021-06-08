Bugatti Chiron Super Sport: the Chiron of 440 km / h and 1,600 hp

The Bugatti Chiron range continues to expand. After the Chiron Sport and Pur Sport, and special cars like the Bugatti Divo, Bugatti Centodieci or Bugatti La Voiture Noir, a new member of the family arrives. Replicating the top-of-the-range version of the Bugatti Veyron, comes the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport. Broadly speaking, it is a more luxurious and refined version of the Chiron Super Sport 300+, whose main reason for being was a top speed close to 500 km / h. Although it won’t be that fast, this Chiron Super Sport is the definitive Chiron.

With the Chiron Super Sport 300+ it shares an extraordinarily aerodynamic body, with details as characteristic as an elongated rear – in 25 centimetersTo be specific – with four large vertical exhausts. Its diffuser has been carefully worked to minimize rear turbulence and on its front wheel arches there are nine little holes. Not only are they a nod to the Bugatti EB110 Super Sport, they help alleviate the aerodynamic pressure generated by the wheels at speeds of more than 400 km / h.

The aluminum rims are exclusive to this version. Optionally, you can mount the magnesium wheels of the Chiron Pur Sport.

Its front end maintains very discreet and small optics, and is sculpted with maximum aerodynamic efficiency in mind. Because the entire body of the vehicle, no matter how careful its design, is designed to achieve a very high top speed. The Chiron Super Sport certifies a maximum speed of 440 km / h, which remains a dizzying figure even in the third decade of the 21st century. Although there are faster cars – for example, the Koenigsegg Jesko – none will be as comfortable and easy to drive on a day-to-day basis as this Chiron.

The engine used by the Chiron Super Sport is the 1.600 hp evolution of the 8.0 W16 with four turbos whose origin dates back to the Bugatti Veyron. This massive engine has received modified cylinder heads and valvetrain, as well as larger turbochargers and lighter peripherals. The result is a 23 kilos lighter engine, capable of turning at 300 rpm more, with a 7,100 rpm swing ceiling. Its torque of 1,600 Nm remains constant between 2,000 and 7,000 rpm, whereas previously it decreased from 6,000 rpm.

Only 60 units will be built, twice as many as the Chiron Super Sport 300+. Its price before taxes will be 3.2 million euros.

This marvel of technique offers inexhaustible and intense acceleration. 0 to 200 km / h happens in just 5.8 seconds, and from 0 to 300 km / h in 12.1 seconds. The double-clutch gearbox engages the seventh and last ratio when it reaches 403 km / h and its speed tip is electronically limited to 440 km / h. Bugatti has wanted to guarantee the physical integrity of its Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires – specifically designed for this Super Sport – in a constant and sustained way over time, and not just in a record attempt.

In fact, Bugatti guarantees its good performance up to 500 km / h and ensures that each tire goes through an X-ray machine to detect any minor imperfections before being mounted. The cabin of the Chiron Super Sport remains as refined and luxurious as any other Chiron, with a superb combination of design and refinement, without an excessive profusion of buttons or screens. It’s a car to be driven and enjoyed at the wheel on long road trips – something very few owners will undertake.