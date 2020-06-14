Currently we find all kinds of RPGs on the different platforms through which we can enjoy our favorite titles. In fact, there are such a number of games belonging to this genre that sometimes it is difficult to decide which is the next one that we will play if we are fans of them. But now it comes Bug Fables: The Eternal Sprout up to Nintendo Switch to make it easier for us, since Moonsprout Games He has done a great job to tell us about the great adventure of a group that, from the beginning, is the most dysfunctional that we can find in the entire Bugaria area. Keep an eye on this analysis to find out why it is worth spending a few hours traveling together with Kabbu, Vi and Leif, the Faucerpent team!

The great adventure to find the Eternal Sprout

The legends of Bugaria speak of « Shoot Eternal”, An object that allows whoever finds his whereabouts to obtain great power and to rule for ever and ever. Thus, before this story whose truth is not proven, the ants came to the Bugaria area, led by their queen Elizant I, who gave her life for her kingdom to prosper. However, the years have passed and now it is Elizant II who reigns, but the search for this very special object has not come to an end, since this new monarch wants to fulfill her mother’s main wish. And it is precisely this great search that has made a multitude of explorers reach the ant kingdom, as with Kabbu and with Vi, a beetle and a bee, respectively, who yearn to become an exploration team. But that is not all, because in their very first exploration as an official team in the service of the queen they find Leif, a moth that had been caught by a spider and who claims that when he and his team entered a dangerous cave, the Queen Mother still reigned.

This is how the story of Bug Fables: The Eternal Shoot begins, a title that leads us to discover a large number of places where all kinds of insects live (be they wasps, termites or even terrifying weevils). And it is precisely this great variety of insects that makes us bump into a world full of life and with all kinds of inhabitants with whom we want to talk to learn more about what surrounds us.

Throughout the 25 hours (approximate) that this adventure lasts, we find a more than interesting story that always knows how to surprise us in every possible way, in which there are serious moments that motivate us to defeat the powerful enemies that are placed before us, but also a large number of comic scenes, partly thanks to the strong personality of the group of protagonists: Kabbu, the good-natured who always acts thinking of others; I saw the energetic who always thinks of money first; and Leif, the mysterious man who tries to adapt to the new world in which he has awakened.

Furthermore, this universe of insects is full of mysteries and puzzles, which we have to solve thanks to the unique abilities of this trio of protagonists. If the path we must follow is too high, what if we push a rock with Kabbu? Also, that lever that is so far away Vi could reach her with her Vimerán, and then Leif may be forced to freeze the odd object. And as we progress we gain new skills that allow us to solve those more than challenging Bugaria puzzles!

And we cannot even fail to mention that at all times we find missions and side tasks that, in addition to expanding our hours of play, they also expand our knowledge of these parts and provide us with some beneficial elements for combat. We don’t want to leave a single square meter unexplored! (especially because we can find the odd crystal berry, which we can later exchange for some more than interesting objects in a certain clandestine store). But if what we want is to distract ourselves a little, we can always go to the casino on duty, where two mini-games are waiting for us that have nothing of « mini ».

An active combat system, the basis of contention

From the first moment we realize that Bug Fables: The Eternal Shoot has a great influence on the first two games of the Paper Mario saga, both in its artistic style and in other elements. However, and although it may seem otherwise, the combat system, although it uses some elements in common such as reaction commands (due to which we have to press the buttons at the most opportune moment), right away we see that it behaves completely differently. At all times Kabbu, Vi and Leif are on the battlefield in front of the enemies, and each one has its own life bar, but what they do is share the bar of special attack points, so We must be very careful that it does not reach zero very quickly if we do not want to go badly wrong. Equally, the position in which the characters are is also important because the one in front will have a more powerful attack, but it will also be more exposed, while the one behind it will have greater protection, but it will not be so powerful. And we also must not forget that, as in reality, our characters can get tired once they have finished their attack, so if we decide to give up the turn to attack a second (or third) time with the same character, we must have note that they will also be less powerful than during the first turn. And we cannot forget that some enemies can only be attacked with certain specific characters (at least the first time), as is the case with the flyers, who must first be shot down with the Vimerán so that Kabbu can reach them with his horn.

And what happens when we manage to defeat the enemies? Well, as in other games of this nature, we gain experience points (exploration points in this case), which are added to a common marker for the three characters. If we manage to rank up, then we are given the choice between increasing our life points, increasing our attack points or increasing medal points.

And it is that, before launching to fight, you also have to spend some moments on the menus to equip this group with the best medals we can find or buy. In this way, we have access to new attacks, certain health increases and other statistics, or even We can complicate the game more if it seems very easy and if we get a pair of somewhat devilish medals (which also allow us to get rewards faster). Thus, with a more than simple approach in the beginning, little by little elements are added that make these combats more complete and that we face many memorable enemies.

A whole world of paper (or as if it were)

Turning to a more technical plane of analysis, it is time to talk about graphic and sound aspect appearing along with the gameplay and story. On the one hand, as we have already said, from the first moment the influence of Paper Mario in the world of Bugaria is more than noticeable, since the characters are « flat » bugs that appear in contrast to environments made entirely in 3D. Of course, in this world we find all kinds of locations, from an autumn forest to a toxic swamp, passing through a more than burning desert in which the paper could burn until it was reduced to ashes. On the other hand, the soundtrack is one of Bug Fables’ strong points, being able to come across melodies of different musical styles that marry perfectly at all times, from the most serene ones that sound in the cities to the most cañeras that encourage us to defeat the powerful bosses who will try to wrinkle us.

See also

However, and as much as we regret it, not everything is perfect in this indie game due to some bugs present (and we don’t mean insects). Of course, they are some specific (such as an attack linked to a medal that is not activated in the combat menu) that do not prevent us from progressing in this exciting story from start to finish. In addition, although it also has the Spanish language (from Latin America) between the different linguistic options, yes we can see some more than notorious misspellings on some occasions, The most repetitive ones are those in which the letters S and Z are confused or those in which the tildes are misplaced (we have seen some « se » without a tick or the occasional « even »). If we are very picky, we can always choose one of the other languages ​​available, which are the English and Japanese.

Finally, if we talk about the difficultyThis is also one of the strong points due to the fact that a totally balanced curve has been created that increases gradually and that encourages those less skilled to do themselves little by little with the different commands that exist in the combats. And, as we have already said, if we want to further complicate this adventure, everything is to equip (or not) the appropriate medals. To suit the consumer!

Bug Fables: The Eternal Sprout – An Unforgettable Adventure

In Bug Fables: The Eternal Sapling we find an RPG that, although it has a clear influence from sagas like Paper Mario (also from others like Persona, Xenoblade Chronicles or Golden Sun, according to its creators), we immediately found that there are a large number of differences that make it have its own essence. Thus, we find a combat system based on action commands in which a false movement can turn the tortilla around, so, in addition to having a well-spun strategy, we must also be skilled enough to execute our most powerful attacks. Likewise, Bugaria is a totally colorful world full of life and interesting characters, but it is also an area full of challenges and riddles, since you have to warm your head on more than one occasion in order to continue advancing in the different dungeons. In this way, if we are lovers of the RPG genre, we can not miss the opportunity to play this title now that it comes to Nintendo Switch and that we can play it whenever we want, where we want and how we want. The time has come to join the long exploration that so many have joined in order to find the whereabouts of the Eternal Sprout!

We have analyzed Bug Fables: The Eternal Sprout thanks to a digital code provided by Moonsprout Games. Version analyzed: 1.0.5

A great little adventure filled with memorable moments!

Bug Fables: The Eternal Shoot is an active RPG in which, in addition to encountering a totally fun combat system, we also find an interesting story full of memorable characters and with marked personalities that make this title stand out above others.

PROS

An interesting story from start to finish, full of great characters and a great sense of humor

A fun combat system that increases its difficulty gradually, allowing all types of players to adapt to it

Bugaria is full of puzzles and secrets that invite us to explore each and every one of its corners, especially thanks to the secondary content it has

CONS

Some other bug that does not greatly affect the gameplay

The Spanish (Latin American) version has a few spelling mistakes in its texts

Related