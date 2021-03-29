Buffon seeks a happy ending

Mar 29, 2021 at 11:01 CEST

43 years and a sports career to frame. One of the benchmarks under the clubs of more than one generation and a vintage footballer, both for Juventus and the Italian team. But success doesn’t come alone, and Buffon knows it. With the will to play intact, he finds himself at a crossroads. Szczesny is the starter, something he understands, but at the same time, he wants to put the finishing touch to his extensive career by hanging up his gloves as first goalkeeper.

This, in the ‘Vecchia Signora’ seems complicated, so the Italian wants to seek luck in another team, either in Italy or in another European team. To date he has played 10 games this season, 5 of them in Serie A, another in the Champions League (against Barça) and 4 more in Coppa. 6 of these he has finished with his goal to 0. It’s not bad at all. Pirlo, friend and teammate for many years, has been able to give him minutes, but it seems that not enough.

According to information from La Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttosport, He would also have considered withdrawing in case no offer that satisfies him arrives.

Leave Juve with a title under his arm

The Italian press marks the date of the decision on May 23, the day on which the ‘bianconeri’ will face Atalanta in the final of the Coppa, where he will start. He has earned it. It could be your last meeting with Juventus, and there is no better way to say goodbye to the whole of your life than by lifting a trophy. 19 seasons full of great victories, performances and above all, titles. Captain and emblem of the club, he is the second player with the most appearances (681), only behind Del Piero (705).

He went to PSG for a season, but returned home. Since he did so last season, he has played 25 games. We will see if his objective in the immediate future will be to match Del Piero, or as they point out, to retire in style with a season showing that he is at the level to continue being a ‘wall’. In any case, Buffon is already more than a legend under the sticks of Italy and the world of football.