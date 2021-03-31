Buffon, sanctioned with a game and 5,000 euros for blaspheming

Turin Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has been sanctioned this Tuesday with one match and a fine of 5,000 euros for “blaspheming” during a Serie A match, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) explained in a statement.

The Italian national federation said Tuesday that its appeals court had upheld the prosecutor’s request after Buffon – initially – escaped with a fine.

“The Juventus goalkeeper, who was fined 5,000 euros, had been charged with pronouncing a sentence that included a blasphemous expression during the match against him Parma on December 19, “FIGC said.

Buffon, 43, who won the 2006 World Cup with Italy, is playing his nineteenth season with Vecchia Signora, where he won 10 league titles. He has only played five league games in the current season and will not be available for Saturday’s derby against Torino.