Buffon, fined 5,000 euros and a match … for blaspheming!

Gianluigi Buffon, goalkeeper of the Juventus and world soccer legend, was sanctioned with a suspension match and 5,000 euros fine for “blaspheming” in a match of the A series as explained in a statement by the sanctioning body of the Italian Football Federation.

The appeal court of the Italian Federation ratified as a sanction of a suspension meeting the prosecutor’s request after Buffon, in the first instance, was punished only with a fine.

The mythical Juventus goalkeeper, who was punished with a financial penalty of 5,000 euros, had been charged with “pronouncing a sentence that included a blasphemous expression during the match against Parma on December 19,” according to the FIGC in its statement last Tuesday.

Buffon’s last dance?

Buffon, still active at 43, is a living legend of the Juventus, from Italy and world football and this season he is playing his nineteenth campaign with Vecchia Signora, the club with which he has won the Scudetto ten times.

Buffon He has only played five league games in the current season with Juventus led by his former teammate Pirlo and will not be available for the derby on Holy Saturday against Torino.