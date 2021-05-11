Buffon confirms his goodbye to Juventus at the end of this season

05/11/2021 at 4:20 PM CEST

The Italian meta Gianluigi Buffon He announced this Tuesday at 43 that he will leave his club, Juventus in Turin, at the end of this season and that he has not yet decided whether to continue playing for another team or whether he will retire permanently.

“My future is clear. This year this very good and very long experience with Juventus will be closed definitively. Either I stop playing or, if I find a situation that stimulates me or that allows me to have a life experience, I will take it into consideration” , assured Buffon to “Bein Sports”.

“I think I gave everything for Juventus. I received everything and more than this cannot be done. We have reached the end of a cycle and it is right for me to stop bothering,” added the veteran Italian goalkeeper, who holds the record for matches in Series A (656).

Winner of 25 club titles and champion of the 2006 World Cup in Germany with the Italian national team, Buffon will say goodbye to Juventus after an experience of 19 seasons divided into two stages.

After showing off as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe at Parma, with whom he won the 1999 UEFA Cup, Buffon He played for Juventus from 2001 to 2018 and, after a season at Paris Saint Germain, returned to Turin in July 2019.

In these last two years he was the second goalkeeper, behind the Polish Wojciech Szczesny, and frind at a good level every time he had to jump to the field.

Loved for his hobby and respected by his rivals, Buffon agreed to play in Serie B in 2006 with Juventus, when the Turin club was punished with relegation for the sports fraud scandal called ‘Calciopoli’.

“Gigi”, as he is nicknamed in Italy, will be able to say goodbye to Juventus by winning one last title, as he will start on May 19 in the Italian Cup final against Atalanta.