Berkshire Hathaway President and Billionaire Value Investor Warren Buffett hIt has announced that the conglomerate has sold its entire shareholding position in the US airline industry. The stake, worth $ 4 billion in December, included positions in United, American, Southwest and Delta Airlines.

“The world has changed for airlines. And I don’t know how it has changed and I hope it will be corrected reasonably quickly, “said the celebrated investor during Berkshire’s annual shareholders meeting on Saturday, which was virtual this year.” I don’t know if Americans have now changed their habits. or they will change their habits due to the period of confinement. “

This year the usually massive meeting and with the fame gained in recent years has been nicknamed the “Woodstock of the capitalists”, was held by videoconference due to the pandemic. “I think there are certain industries, and unfortunately, the airline industry, among others, is really affected by a forced closure by events that are beyond our control, “added Buffet.

Demand for air travel has plummeted since March as the virus and precautions such as shelter-in-place orders keep passengers at home. Buffet explained that: “When we sell something, very often it is our complete bet: we do not cut positions. That is not the way we approach it more than if we buy 100% of a business. We are going to sell it at 90% or 80%. “

“If we like a business, we will buy as much as possible and keep it as long as we can,” he added. “And when we change our minds, we don’t take half measures.”

Buffett reiterated that he admires airlines and their management teams, but that sometimes there are events like the coronavirus calamity “at the lowest probability levels that happen” that require a quick change to an investment.

OPTIMISTIC DESPITE EVERYTHING

During his appearance, the ‘Omaha Oracle’ was confident in a recovery of the American economy from the coronavirus crisis, stressing that “basically nothing can stop the United States”. “The American miracle, American magic, has always prevailed and will do so again,” Buffett said before launching into a long historical review of the country’s past vicissitudes and how its economy has re-emerged each time.

The veteran investor, 89, opened the annual meeting of his firm with that optimistic message and stressed that the virus poses a difficult situation to evaluate, with a economic impact that can still fluctuate a lot given the slowdown in activity, something that has no parallels in history and that represents a very different situation from the crisis of 2008.

In any case, he insisted that if there is a lesson that can be drawn from previous difficulties, from the American civil war to the Great Depression and other events, it is that “you should never bet against the United States.”

“And that is still true now,” said Buffett, whose company announced a few hours earlier a loss of almost $ 50 billion in the first quarter of the year, with its investments hit hard by the collapse that the coronavirus pandemic has caused in the markets.

