Buffalo radio reporter fired for racist comments about Serena Williams

Updated 03/25/2021 – 11:50

Radio journalist Rod Lederman of Radio Buffalo (New York) was fired yesterday after his racist comments towards well-known figures such as Serena Williams, Halle Berry and Gayle King.

Lederman compared his favorite toasts to the skin tones of Williams, Berry and King. Meanwhile, his companions, mentioned in which level their toasters were configured.

The other two talk shows, Rich Gaenzler and Chris Klein, remain suspended by the operator. Graenzler did lose his job as speaker for the Buffalo Sabers and Buffalo Bandits teams.

“I might get in trouble for this“Lederman can be heard saying, according to the audio obtained by TMZ. Rod’s problem is that he has lost his job.

“We apologize and deeply regret the incident,” Cumulus said in a statement posted on their social networks.