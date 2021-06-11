Buenos Aires eases restrictions due to covid

Buenos Aires decided relieve the restrictions by covid before a decrease in cases and will allow the reopening of shopping centers as well as cinemas and theaters with controlled capacity, announced this Friday Mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

The downward trend that had been visible for two weeks was consolidated. Average daily cases dropped from 2,600 to 1,600. The contagion rate remains below 1, at 0.90, “the mayor said at a press conference.

Since she began the pandemic in March 2020, Buenos Aires has registered 438,850 infections by covid-19, out of a national total of more than 4 million.

As of Monday, the bars and restaurants that have been closed at night in recent weeks will be able to open until 11:00 p.m. with attention exclusively on the terraces.

Also next week, students in the last three years of high school, who had switched to virtual teaching, will be able to return to partial classroom attendance.

The return to the presence in the classrooms will also take place in the Buenos Aires province, that he had suspended it at all levels, announced Governor Axel Kiciloff.

Despite the easing of restrictions in Buenos Aires and its periphery, in the rest of the country the limitations remain due to the high rate of infections that has the health system at the limit of saturation, with an average occupation of 77.8 % in intensive care rooms.

A presidential decree that restricts nighttime circulation, meetings in closed spaces, presence at school and limits various economic activities was extended until June 25.

We will continue to extend the decision we have already made, waiting for a law to be dealt with (in Congress) and we will agree on how we have to act in the face of risk, “said President Alberto Fernández this Friday.

With 45 million inhabitants, Argentina has more than 84,000 deaths from coronavirus and in the last 14 days has registered 17.2 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, which places it as the third country with the highest mortality in the world, behind Uruguay (22.9 for each 100,000) and Paraguay (22.6 per 100,000), according to an . count based on official figures.

So far, almost 25% of the population has been vaccinated, mostly with a single dose.

The country is divided into zones of low risk, medium risk, high risk and epidemiological and health alarm. Presidential decrees they set general criteria but some districts, such as the capital, apply their own rules with relative autonomy.

emb