A group of creditors from Buenos Aires, which represents more than 42% of the Buenos Aires debt that it seeks to restructure, urged the governor today Axel Kicillof to comply with the maturity of interests for US $ 115 million that operates this Thursday.

In that sense, they remarked that a breach of that obligation in the midst of extended renegotiation now until May 26, it would aggravate “the financial situation” of Buenos Aires even more and “the general condition of uncertainty economic “,

The executive committee of the Ad Hoc group of Buenos Aires bondholders highlighted the extension of the provincial offer, whose maturity was operating on Monday the 11th and it was defined to extend it until the 26th, but considered key to the conversations that the Province from Buenos Aires pay the coupon of Par bonds in dollars and euros at 4%, for which Today the 10-day grace period expires activated last May 1.

“In absence of a consensual restructuring, its failure would aggravate even more the financial situation of the province of Buenos Aires and the general condition of economic uncertainty, “alerted the creditors through a statement.

About the ongoing negotiation, exhorted the Province to “use the additional time to participate in meaningful negotiations and achieve a success and a consensual solution.”

The bondholder groups insisted that the original offer was “unilateral and unreasonable”, and for this reason, it had a low acceptance rate among creditors, which is estimated at around 25%.

Furthermore, the Ad Hoc Committee remarked that “continues to recognize the challenges that Buenos Aires faces” and expressed his belief that “with good faith negotiations it is possible to reach a solution to address immediate provincial financial needs and pave the way for future investment and market access. “

And they added that “as the Province can implement its pending exchange offer without achieving a minimum level of participation, bondholders who have already given their consent, and have not revoked it, run the risk of receiving illiquid securities and losing certain important legal protections. “

