Two large Spanish companies join forces to compete globally. After the operation was approved by the European Competition authorities, Atresmedia and Telefónica create Buendía Estudios, an audiovisual company that was born with the aim of producing content in Spanish nationally and internationally. 50% owned by both companies, this production company represents a strategic alliance that will promote creation, talent and content in our language.

Silvio González, CEO of Atresmedia and Emilio Gayo, President of Telefónica Spain

The company aims to exploit Spanish and Latin American talent worldwide, producing content for operators in different countries. An agreement that could contribute to revitalization of the national audiovisual sector and the industrial fabric of independent production in Spain, promoting partnerships and co-productions with other companies.

As they advance in their statement, Buendía Estudios was born with partners beyond Movistar + and Atresmedia. Amazon, Netflix, Warner – HBO, TNT, HBO Max-, Orange and different regional channels are already interested in producing content with this new company.. A project that will be led by Sonia Martínez, until now Atresmedia’s head of fiction, as reported by ECD.

The company’s goal

With the birth of Buendía Estudios, Atresmedia and Telefónica join forces, talent and resources to optimize them to the maximum with a single purpose: to stand out in the complex business of content creation that is increasingly global. The company was born with a clear vocation of compete in the Spanish, Latin American and US Hispanic markets with film, series and entertainment projects.