Buenafuente’s emotional words to Carles Francino after recounting his fight against covid-19: “My older brother”

This Monday, Andreu Buenafuente dedicated Late Motiv to his friend Carles Francino, who hours before recounted his fight against the coronavirus after being absent from his job for 47 days at La Ventana, the program that he conducts on Cadena SER. The journalist was moved when he said that he had to be hospitalized.

“It’s Monday, but with good news. Today we dedicate the program to Carles Francino, as I call him, my older brother “, advanced the face of Movistar + at the start of the program.

In this sense, the Catalan stressed that Francino was the first to open the radio door for him when he was only 17 years old, in 1982. “Thanks to him I have come this far”, acknowledged.

“His emotion when he explained everything that has happened to him is the emotion of so many that we have him as a reference,” said Buenafuente, who, after giving way to a fragment of Francino’s testimony, sent him a message: “From here, thanks to you, Carles.”

At the end of last April, during which time he was in the hospital, the presenter of La Ventana lost six kilos, lost his voice and suffered a stroke of which, he said, there are no sequels left.

“Five days after testing positive I had to enter the Jiménez Díaz Foundation urgently with a very high fever, quite low spirits and very low oxygen too. I had a hard time for 48 hours, although I found that later. The gauges, it seemed, were pretty bad. Including a stroke of which, apparently, I knock on wood, I have not had any sequels, “he explained.