Bue Origin will take the youngest person yet into space

07/16/2021 at 9:26 PM CEST

The winner of the Blue Origin auction It cannot make the company’s first commercial space flight, but there will be a historic replacement. Jeff Bezos’ firm has revealed that the first passenger to pay for a New Shepard rocket es Oliver Daemen, who at 18 will be the youngest person to visit space. That is more than appropriate when one of his travel companions is Wally Funk, 82, who will be the oldest person to make the trip.

The flight still is scheduled for July 20. The auction winner still wants to remain anonymous, but will be taking a post-trip to Blue Origin due to “scheduling conflicts”.

It’s unclear how much Daemen paid for the trip, but it’s probably not a small amount. Oliver’s father is Joes Daemen, CEO of Hedge Fund Somerset Capital Partners. While you probably didn’t have to pay the $ 28 million for the auction, the final price was probably enough to keep other wealthy customers at bay.

This release will not have as much of an impact as expected given Virgin Galactic’s fully crewed spaceflight. Nonetheless, it remains historical beyond the ages of some of its passengers. It could also be the first flight of its kind to technically enter space. While Virgin’s altitude was below the Kármán line (99.78 kilometers that officially delimits space, Blue Origin notes that it seeks to cross that symbolic barrier.