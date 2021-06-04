Budweiser Producer Anheuser-Busch Will Give Free Beers If U.S. Achieves 70% Vaccination By July 4



The promotion will begin once the goal of 70% of vaccinated people is reached.

Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

If you like beer and have already been vaccinated, then Anheuser-Busch, the brewing company that produces Budweiser, has good news for you. And the company announced on Wednesday that it will give away alcoholic beverages if the whole country reaches the goal of President Joe Biden: that 70% of American adults receive at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4.

The company said in a press release that if the United States reaches that goal, Anheuser-Busch will buy people the next round of beer.

For a chance to win Participants must visit the MyCooler.com/beer website during the promotion period, which begins once 70% of American adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People will be instructed on the website to upload a photo of themselves at their favorite beer spot.

The first 200,000 people to submit valid photos will receive a $ 5 digital prepaid card that can be used to redeem for an Anheuser-Busch product.

“At Anheuser-Busch, we are committed to supporting our nation’s safe and strong recovery and being able to be together again in the places and with the people we have missed so much. This commitment includes encouraging Americans to get vaccinated, and we are excited to buy Americans 21 and older a round of beer when we reach the White House goal, ”said Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, in a release.

“We pride ourselves on stepping forward both in times of need and in times of great celebration, and the past year has been no different. As we look to brighter days with renewed optimism, we are proud to work together with the White House to have a significant impact on our country, our communities and our consumersDoukeris added.

It should be remembered that on Wednesday, in a White House speech, President Biden said that his goal was to vaccinate people before July 4.

The president set a goal of administering at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 70% of the U.S. adult population and having 160 million adults fully vaccinated.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said this was an ambitious goal, but it could be achieved.

As of Wednesday, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that 62.8% of the adult population in the United States has received at least one dose and more than 133.5 million American adults are fully vaccinated.

