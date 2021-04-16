Budweiser gives you FREE beer if you get the COVID-19 vaccine



You must show proof of vaccination to get your free beer.

Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Budweiser is one of the companies that are mounting the initiative to offer free product to those who get the vaccine against COVID-19.

The Anheuser-Busch beer brand launched a commercial with the promotion featuring a horse and a puppy who are eager to meet up with their friends. The commercial is titled ‘Reunited with Buds’ and was posted on YouTube, plus it is scheduled to air on national television on April 26.

You can see the commercial below:

The ad is set to the tune of Queen’s hit ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’. On the commercial, the company said: “It celebrates our favorite bars when they begin to reopen and reminds people to return to them safely once they have been vaccinated.”

From now until May 16, or while supplies last, US residents 21 and older can enter the “Reunite with Buds” drawing., on the ABeerOnBud.com site, to get free beer. Participants must have proof of vaccination.

However, there are a couple of requirements that you must take into account. And it is that the residents of Alabama, California and Texas cannot register. What’s more, to enter for a chance to win a $ 5 virtual debit card, which can be used to purchase a Budweise beerA, you must be a new or existing member of the My Cooler Rewards company rewards program.

Proof of vaccination can be displayed in three ways: a photo of your ‘I Got Vaccinated’ sticker; upload a photo of your ‘band-aid’ that they put on you when you get vaccinated; or upload a selfie showing that you have been vaccinated at a designated official location.

Monica Rustgi, Budweiser’s vice president of marketing, said the brand was helping pave the way for friends to meet up safely in bars and restaurants, face-to-face, but with all possible security measures.

“As one of the largest brands in America, we felt it was important to take a position on this issue. and encouraging people to get vaccinated so that we can all meet again, ”Rustgi said, according to USA Today.

So now you know, if you want a Budweiser beer and you don’t want to spend a lot – or nothing – on it, then you might want to participate in this contest, in which you would also be doing your bit in the fight to contain the spread of the coronavirus .

