Governor Gavin Newsom declared Thursday a budget emergency that will allow California to withdraw nearly $ 8 billion from a state reserve account to help cover a large budget deficit caused by the coronavirus.

The statement comes a day after the state will break a daily record with 7,149 new cases on Wednesday, adding 52 additional deaths in California. As of Thursday, a total of 195,571 positive infections and 5,733 deaths had been registered, according to official numbers.

According to the governor’s daily conference, 56,000 cases have been confirmed in the past 14 days and all are still part of the first wave of cases.

The state Senate will vote on the budget later on Thursday, followed by the Assembly the next day. It will take effect on July 1.

The budget surplus that California enjoyed when the year began was quickly wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic as the state delayed tax collection, businesses suffered, and expenses skyrocketed to combat the virus. Now, the state faces an expected deficit of $ 54.3 billion.

The proposed budget would take $ 7.8 billion from the state “rainy day” fund, about half of what it contains, to help cover everything up. Newsom needed to declare a budget emergency to take advantage of it legally.

The remainder of the deficit will be covered by a combination of wage cuts for state workers and delays in payments to public schools, internal loans, spending cuts, and temporary tax increases at companies. Newsom wants more money from the federal government to avoid some of those measures.

Newsom said in an emergency proclamation that the money is needed to help pay for coronavirus-related expenses, such as the purchase of personal protective equipment, medical supplies and services for vulnerable Californians.