There would be 200,000 specimens living in zoos in the country, the press says. Budget delivered, if there are requests from individuals they will be attended

AMLO guaranteed animal care

Regeneration, May 21, 2020. Regarding the care of animals in zoos in the country, AMLO noted that the budget has been delivered on time to all dependencies, including animal care.

And it is that the press assured that it is 200 thousand copies that are living in zoo throughout the country, which have to be fed and cared for by specialists.

What’s more, he told himself It is calculated that there are around three million pesos that each one of the zoos spends only on feeding the specimens.

Even, about 30,000 or 40,000 specimens in zoos are endangered species.

Zoos, a world

“… it is a world that I think we have not touched much in this place”, The journalist said, indicating that many of these sites are from foundations, from research, from schools.

He reported that the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the operation of these sites and questioned about support.

Budget delivered

In this regard, AMLO responded that the budget deliveries at all levels of government are up to date.“In accordance with the law, there are no delays, there is no delay.”

That is, he stressed, in everything that is essential, fundamental has resources for what corresponds to the government.

No requests

After clarifying that the budget has already been delivered to attend the corresponding zoos within the budget, he indicated that he has not received requests from individuals.

“If there are no resources in the private sector, that is another matter”, he clarified.

-And because they are animals-, he specified if we have requests for support, «of course we attend to them ».

He finally clarified that «we have not had or have not heard of institutions requesting support for this purpose ».

Mexico in prime time for the conscience of the people: AMLO

AMLO recalled Carranza’s uprising against the usurper Huerta, stressed the Constitution of 17. Murder of revolutionaries, his stain

Popular consciousness, prime moment in the history of Mexico

Regeneration, May 21, 2020. AMLO President of Mexico recalled the 100th anniversary of the murder of Venustiano Carranza to underscore the liberation of slaves, the agrarian distribution, and the domination of the Nation over land and water, including oil.

He underlined the above regarding the centenary of the murder of Venustiano Carranza, in Tlaxcalantongo, Puebla.

He said that social processes take time, but progress is being made, after which he assured that we are now in a “Stellar moment in history due to the level of consciousness that the people of Mexico are having”.

The example of slavery

The abolition of slavery was declared by Miguel Hidalgo, but it was only a proclamation because it remained almost throughout the 19th century.

AMLO asserted that in fact, slavery was abolished until 1915 with Venustiano Carranza.

Furthermore, on January 6, 1915, Venustiano Carranza with the Agrarian Law, gave the land to the peasants that had been taken from them in the Porfiriato.

«(…), This is how the agrarian distribution began», the President recalled.

Madero assassination and the birth of the army

The president again highlighted one of the characteristics of the Mexican army: which is an army of the people, arisen from the uprising against the usurper Huerta.

After Madero’s murder, Venustiano Carranza fought for the restoration of legal order and that is why the current Army arises.

The above in relation to the mandate of the Sonora Congress in the State of Arms, who granted powers to Venustiano governor.

The master story of life

“History is the teacher of life” Cicero said, AMLO quoted to report that a commemorative act for the death of Venustiano Carranza will take place in the courtyard of the National Palace.

Carranza’s stain

AMLO recalled that During the Carranza period is when the most murders of revolutionaries occurred, including Villa and Zapata.

He said that this is the stain in the biography of the revolutionary, and about it quoted a conservative writer – energetic smart, called him-:

– «The writer and historian Francisco Bulnes said the phrase«Today’s butcher will be the beef of tomorrow, and Don Venustiano will be the beef over time “; and so it was unfortunately »: AMLO

Acts of Venustiano Carranza

When Madero was assassinated, Venustiano Carranza was the only governor to reveal himself and fought for the restoration of legal order.

– «…, That’s when the most violent stage of the Revolution began », recognized.

He recalled that the usurper Huerta was recognized by embassies, indeed, the Maderista governors themselves recognized the usurper.

Friends in politics

In politics, friends are often fakes and enemies are real, noted the president.

“Where there is more treason it is always above, in important positions; who has always brought me up is the people »he declared.

He specified that when they betray Madero, in the famous Tragic Decade, which was actually fortnight, a good man who wanted to establish a democracy in the country was killed.

More about Venustiano

Venustiano Carranza owes article 27 of the 1917 Constitution, where he determined that oil and natural resources are the property of the nation, because it was not.

Among other points, AMLO referred to the phrase «Revolution that transacts is lost revolution »se attributed to Venustiano Carranza.

The phrase “arises from the triumph of the Maderista movement in the battle of Cd. Juárez and the peace treaties are signed,” he explained.

In favor of clean energy, with an even floor and order: AMLO

Contracts are not canceled, as judges decide. CFE also produces clean energy and was preferred to private individuals with subsidies and high cost. Leonine contracts

Clean energies yes, even floor and order

Regeneration, May 21, 2020. In the morning AMLO indicated that it will be the judiciary who decides in the case of the protection of private companies by decree of Energy.

The President clarified that No contract is canceled, there is no nationalization of the electricity industry as former President Adolfo López Mateos did.

– “… what we want is for there to be no corruption”, commented

They complain about the preponderance of the State.

“What they complain about is that there is a preponderance of the State, which is exactly what they did, because they took the CFE and the private companies had preferential controls », he asserted.

AMLO said that there were clean energy generation companies that were given preference against CFE.

– «(…), what we are doing now is putting order and an even floor» – he sentenced.

Respect for the judiciary

“We are going to be respectful of the law”, stated an express question.

He pointed out that will respect the decisions of the judges, the magistrates of the ministers.

We are in favor of clean energy, what we do not accept is corruption, “he said.

Leonine contracts

The president denounced that leonine contracts were handed out that affect the national interest, damaging the popular economy.

He explained that this because through influentialism “Purchase of energy at high prices, with subsidy, was agreed through compromises between private companies and officials.”

“What we are protecting is energy consumption and ensuring that it can be offered at fair prices.”

He said that the individuals who They benefited in the past from wanting to destroy CFE or underutilize them.

This so they had preferences the power plants of private companies, mainly foreign.

Likewise He said that the federal government is open to dialogue to resolve any anomaly with the companies involved.

Always ahead the national interest.

He indicated that the public servants of the CFE and the Ministry of Energy have instructions to defend that there are no privileges for companies.

-…, «it is not possible that we are all going through a bad economic moment and they want to continue to thrive as if nothing happened »he pointed out.