Racing Point technical director warns of major adjustments

They don’t expect to see results of the new regulation until 2023

Racing Point technical director Andrew Green has advanced the difficulties that large teams will have with the budget ceiling challenge and has assured that he would not like to be in the place of Toto Wolff or Mattia Binotto right now.

With the economic crisis brought on by the covid-19 pandemic, Formula 1 has had to take steps to avoid problems with its equipment in the future. That is why they anticipated the entry of Liberty Media’s star proposal, the budget ceiling, which will arrive in 2021. This will force many teams to make severe adjustments to adapt to such a change, since some will spend spending almost half a million euros. only 130 million euros.

For Racing Point this will not be a problem. “We have just learned about these rules, we have to understand them in detail, but our first analyzes confirm that we will be able to continue with our philosophy,” Andrew Green, technical director of the British team, said in an interview with the German portal Auto Motor und Sport.

Leading teams, such as Ferrari or Mercedes, will have to square numbers radically to meet this budget. Green admits that he would not like to be in that situation.

“I would have very bad headachesBut these people are not stupid. I think they already know where to cut and what to focus their resources on in the future. For us, the spending ceiling is still affordable, it is above our budget, “he added.

“We are a good example, we always try to work in the most efficient way possible. That is why our employees focus on areas that give us time per lap. However, we are going to review our structure so that we are equally efficient in 12 months. Green has indicated.

Although the budget limit will come in 2021, Green does not expect immediate hierarchy changes. “These things usually take time. On the track you will see the first real impact in 2023,” he said.

What he also trusts is the new fairness system in terms of the use of a wind tunnel, which aims to equalize forces between all the teams. Thus, those who finish worst in the Constructors’ Championship will have more time in the wind tunnel and vice versa.

“It is not a bad idea. It does not give a great advantage, but it helps those who have made mistakes. This extra time does not guarantee that you are better, it gives you the opportunity to correct mistakes,” Green explained to finish.

