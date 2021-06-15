Budget and Commissions in the CDMX Congress

MEXICO CITY. The distribution of the commissions will be the first major negotiation between Morena and the PAN-PRI-PRD alliance in Congress.

The deputy of Morena Guadalupe Morales, who achieved re-election in the X district and is the current president of the Budget and Public Account Commission, pointed out that “there must be clear rules for consultation and not hinder the dialogue, it is an issue that we have We have to analyze the interior, have the ability to reach consensus and that what happened in the last legislature of the ALDF does not happen to us ”.

The deputy refers to the reaction of Morena’s bench when they were not handed over the presidencies of the commissions that they considered deserving due to the number of votes they obtained at the polls. At that time they decided not to participate in any commission.

Yesterday Excelsior published that four deputies will be the ones to tip the balance in the Second Legislature, since both Morena and the alliance will have 31 deputies.

Martha Ávila, current coordinator of Morena, who was re-elected in the XXVIII district, stated: “We are reviewing our profiles, there are commissions that we are going to defend, where we have very good profiles, one of those is that of Budget and Public Account”.

For Diego Garrido, a PAN deputy who was re-elected by a relative majority in District II, “in the First Legislature the most relevant commissions were arrested by Morena and they only took out the things that had been instructed by the Head of Government.”

He gave the example of the Administration and Procurement of Justice Commission, where there is a lag of around 500 initiatives and points of agreement.

But now they are not going to have a majority of the presidencies, they must be assigned taking into account the number of votes obtained by each party ”, considered the PAN member.

Once the Second Legislature has had its first clash, in December 2021 a major battle will be fought: the allocation of the budget of the 16 mayoralties, nine of which the opposition won.

The results of the June 6 vote will be reflected in a greater discussion of the budget of the mayors and Morena will have to reach consensus with the opposition, that will give greater parity to the budget, “said Jacob Villagómez , academic and researcher at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences of the UNAM.

For Royfid Torres, from Movimiento Ciudadano and who obtained a multi-member deputation, “now with practically half of the city (won by the opposition) it is necessary to remove discretion from the distribution of the mayoral budget: see how much each one requires for current spending, bureaucracy, works, and not continue to promote corporatism. We have a golden opportunity ”.

For Christian von Roeh-rich, coordinator of the current PAN bench, who reached re-election in the seventeenth district, the resource distribution formula for mayors must be redefined, so that it is more equitable: “we are going to defend our mayors, yes or yes, in terms of giving them more powers and more budget, so that they can provide better services ”.

Morales, from Morena, considered that the budget distribution formula already exists in the Austerity Law, but acknowledged that “it may not be perfect.”

The legislator pointed out that she would like to review an issue: “Currently, municipalities with more conservation land are given more weight than those with a floating population, and although municipalities such as Venustiano Carranza and Cuauhtémoc have a certain population, with the floating population their inhabitants triple and that implies a wear and tear of urban services, which is not contemplated in the law ”.

As regards the Expenditure Budget for 2022, which is also approved in December, Garrido said that one of the keys will be “investing more in the health system, which is collapsed”, as well as “investing in reactivating the economy and supporting small and medium businesses.”

