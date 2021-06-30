Budenholzer, after Giannis injury: “We are a great team”

And in the blink of an eye, what seemed like might be the best opportunity for Milwaukee bucks get your first ring of the ‘era Giannis Antetokounmpo‘(and the second in its history), the challenge could not be put more uphill to the Wisconsin franchise after Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021 against the Atlanta Hawks.

In addition to the defeat harvested, which ties the series 2-2 on the aggregate scoreboard, the Bucks are going through an ordeal at this time due to the injury of their star, Gianis Antetokounmpo, 24 minutes after entering the court. The Greek suffered a very ugly fall that affected his knee, and the worst is expected as soon as the official medical statement comes to light.

However, the playoffs continue, and Mike budenholzer, Milwaukee’s head coach, is aware of this. At the post-match press conference, Budenholzer tried to be as positive as possible considering the circumstances, and sent a message of encouragement to the rest of the players on his squad:

“We will see how Giannis is doing tomorrow. Whatever the outcome of the medical examinations, we will deal with it in the best way we can and assess the situation. However, we have a great team, a great squad with whom we can continue to aspire to achieve our target, “said Mike Budenholzer.

Going for a Game 5 without the two stars that shine the most

The presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo is practically ruled out for the next meeting of the Eastern Finals. But in addition, in Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young is doubtful because of his ankle injury, an injury that has made him miss the entire fourth game.