Buddy Hield could be Luka Doncic’s new squire at the Mavericks

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of possible transfers that could occur in the coming weeks, causing the NBA rumors reach the Dallas mavericks of Luka doncic.

In the proposed three-team trade scenario, the Kings would get Kristaps Porzingis, Malik Beasley, Jarrett Culver and a lottery-protected 2025 first-round pick, the Mavericks would host Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III and Neemias Queta, while the Minnesota Timberwolves would get Harrison Barnes.

Hield wouldn’t mind going to Dallas to play with Luka Doncic, or at least he didn’t mind a few months ago: