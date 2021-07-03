Budding, covid passport issuance

MEXICO CITY. In Mexico, front-line medical personnel already have their coronavirus vaccination certificate with a QR code available, but it remains to be defined which federal authority will issue them for the general population.

With the arrival of summer, various countries began to require this covid passport from travelers who want to enter their territory. The measure came into force on Thursday in the European Union, where only vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The Health Secretary She has been responsible for the vaccination and the Well-being, for issuing the records to the citizens to receive the dose; However, it has not yet been established which will issue the QR vaccination certificates, sources from the Ssa indicated.

This increases the uncertainty among Mexicans who want to go abroad this vacation since, for example, to go to Canada some have paid 60 dollars to a translator authorized by that country to make an English version of the proof of vaccination, without the certainty that it is validated to enter Canadian soil.

This is the document that certifies that the Mexicans were vaccinated, but it is not yet available. Below, the translation of the receipt that is currently issued after receiving the vaccine in the various modules and that some travelers have ordered translated. Photo: Special

ON SUNDAY, ISSUANCE OF ‘COVID PASSPORT’

The summer holidays are already underway and there is still no federal authority responsible in Mexico to issue the vaccination certificates with QR to the millions of citizens who were vaccinated against covid-19, and who are now being requested abroad to be able to travel .

So far, the Health Secretary has been responsible for vaccination in the country and the Welfare Secretariat, of issuing the records of citizenship to attend the application of doses, however, it has not yet been established which will be the federal agency in charge of issuing said certificates, according to sources consulted by the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, the uncertainty among Mexican travelers who intend to go abroad this summer is growing more and more, because since Thursday, July 1, in areas of the European Union the covid passport has already been activated, which is really the QR code of the scheme of vaccination, which when downloaded includes data such as name, population record, date of application of doses (two if required), pharmaceutical and batch of the vaccine.

In Mexico, only the first-line health personnel, who were the first to be vaccinated in the country, that is to say one million 44 thousand 020, are the ones who have their vaccination certificate with QR code available, which can be downloaded from the page https: / /vacunascovid.gob.mx/guivcvd-web/login, through the user (Unique Population Registry Code, CURP) and their email.

We have available the certificate of vaccination with QR since February ”, commented a doctor who has been in charge of the care of covid patients.

However, the vaccination certificates have not yet been uploaded to the system of the covid vaccine page, to allow the vaccinated to download the QR with the information of their applied doses.

At a general level, from December 24 to Thursday, July 1, a total of 46 million 451 thousand 716 doses have been applied to health personnel, educational personnel, adults aged 60 years and over, people aged 50 to 59 years and from 40 to 49 years old.

As of July 1, the European Union will allow entry to travelers from other countries who have received one of the vaccines approved by the European Medical Agency (EMA): Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) with voucher.

On June 21, the Canadian Public Health Agency also issued a statement in which it reported that, as of Tuesday, July 6, fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed to enter Canadian soil and will no longer have to quarantine or pass a Covid-19 test on the eighth day of your arrival. Likewise, people arriving by air will also not have to wait in a hotel.

To be considered fully vaccinated on Canadian soil, travelers must have received, at least 14 days before their arrival in the country, the two doses of vaccines authorized in Canada: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson ”.

Some Mexican travelers with a plane ticket to fly to Canada in the following weeks have had to resort to the translation of the proof that they were given at the time of receiving their vaccine and pay $ 60 with a translator authorized by that country to be able to present it in English version , even without the certainty that it is a valid document to enter Canadian soil.

I used acquaintances for the translation. She was referred by the Mexican community in Toronto. In my case it took me almost a week that process, but I am sure I could do it in much less time if required. What I am still not sure is if it will be a sufficient document to be able to enter that country “, said a passenger, in an interview with Excelsior.

In Mexico, the only certainty about the vaccination certificates with the QR code is that some efforts are being made at the state level, as announced last week by the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, who He assured that a vaccination card is already being worked on in the city, for those who need to prove that they have already been inoculated against covid-19 and need to travel abroad.

We have worked on a certificate for the city, but a vaccination certificate is coming at the national level and we are working with the Ministry of Health to be able to grant it, “he said.

MEXICO WILL NOT FOLLOW THAT ROUTE

At the conclusion of his three-day work tour of France, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon said that he hopes that the European Union’s covid passport will not affect Mexican citizens.

Mexico is not going to follow that policy now. We respect the policy that the European Union is adopting, it is theirs, but we will try not to affect our nationals when they want to travel to Europe ”, he said.

During a press conference in Paris, the Foreign Minister stressed that Mexico’s policy in this matter is more open, so vaccination is not assumed as a condition to allow travel because each biological has a different application protocol.

Marcelo Ebrard pointed out that for now, Mexico does not plan to request a vaccination card from visitors, so as not to affect tourism, so it will continue with the policy that international travelers undergo PCR tests.

The SRE announced in a statement that the results of the visit, which covered the bilateral political, commercial and cultural agenda, as well as the multilateral sphere, show the strength and breadth of the relationship between Mexico and France.

The Foreign Minister held a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron in which he conveyed a cordial greeting from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the priorities of the bilateral relationship were discussed.

Secretary Ebrard also attended a working meeting with the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, in order to discuss the most relevant issues on the Franco-Mexican agenda and exchange views on the challenges that both countries face the pandemic ”, he stressed.

He added that the two foreign ministers, in a Joint declaration They endorsed the importance of promoting universal access to vaccines against the pandemic, accessible to all nations.

-Ernesto Mendez

