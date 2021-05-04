The International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced that Budapest will not host the Billie Jean King Cup in 2021 because the Hungarian capital does not see it possible to host the tournament with the current situation of covid-19.

The Hungarian tennis federation communicated in a letter to the ITF that they cannot go ahead with the competition, which had to be suspended in 2020 and which was relocated to April 2021, being delayed again without an exact date.

The tournament has a new format, similar to that of the current Davis Cup, with twelve teams competing for a week in a single city. Initially held in April, the tournament was to be played on clay, but as the calendar moves and the venue changes, uncertainty about the surface to be used increases.

The ITF President David Haggerty, He assured that, having worked together with the Hungarian federation during the past year, “they are surprised and disappointed” because they do not see it possible to host the tournament in Budapest. The ITF is now looking for an alternative solution to be able to hold the tournament this year.