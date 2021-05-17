Bud Light Lime-A-Rita, the worst beer to drink if you want to watch your weight

Although alcohol is not exactly the best drink for your health or to watch your weight, there are some better options than others. Alcoholic beverages provide empty calories, and many of them can have as many as a full meal. Do not get carried away by “light” they are not always as light as you think. For example, Bud Light’s Lime-A-Rita is the worst beer according to a dietitian.

If you occasionally want to enjoy an alcoholic drink and control your weight, consumption should be moderate and avoid those drinks that are extremely high in calories. Among the worst drinks are those that are mixed, those that add juice, tonics or syrups, are loaded with sugar. A 7-ounce pina colada can have between 500 and 600 calories.

A beer may be among your lower calorie alcohol options. Although craft beers have 170 calories or more, a regular 12 oz (355 ml) beer has between 145 and 150 calories, but You can save 50 calories with a light beer that usually has 100 calories.

Bud Light Lime-A-Rita the worst beer according to a dietitian

You must be careful, not all light beers are low in calories and are a trap that can make you feel confident and spoil your efforts to control your weight. One of these beers is Bud Light Lime-A-Rita, which is the worst choice, dietitian Laura Burak, founder of Laura Burak Nutrition and author of Slim Down with Smoothies, told Eat This Not That.

More than a beer, It’s a canned margarita loaded with sugar. In each 8-ounce can there are 220 calories, 29.1 g of carbohydrates. The equivalent of a meal or snack, but without the satiety that a healthy snack could bring you.

Instead of Bud Light’s Lime-A-Rita, Burak suggests choosing in one of the lighter varieties like Bud Select 55, Michelob Ultra, Heineken Light, and Corona Light.

An alcoholic drink every now and then might not have a major impact on your weight, but if you add more than a can in the day, you are easily adding so many calories that you can gain weight. When you consume more calories than you burn, your body converts the excess calories into fat.

Furthermore, “alcohol intake is associated with larger waists, because when you drink alcohol, the liver burns alcohol instead of fat“Dr. Michael Jensen, an endocrinology expert and obesity researcher at the Mayo Clinic, tells webMD

Not only does alcohol give you empty calories, without any nutrients, it also triggers cravings for junk food. Limiting yourself to a moderate consumption of one to two drinks a day for men and even one drink for women not only helps you to watch your weight, but also to avoid increasing risks to your health, although no amount of alcohol is safe .

